Xiaomi Mi Note 10 SEA Launch: 5 Cameras, 5260mAh, 108MP Camera

Megapixels don’t equal quality, but Xiaomi begs to differ with the Mi Note 10. Unabashedly camera-centric, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro packs an incredible 108-megapixel camera, the main shooter in an array of five lenses. A curved AMOLED display, astonishingly large battery and a smattering of features and improvements complete the device, starting at EUR 549 (RM 2,099/SGD 699).

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Image: Ian Ling

Out of the box, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 comes with a 30W fast charger, which charges its immense 5260mAh battery within 65 minutes. For reference, the flagship Samsung Note 10 Plus features a 4300 mAh battery, and the Huawei Mate 30 Pro packs a 4500 mAh battery.

The penta-camera array is arranged in a line down the back of the phone. From the top going down we have a 5x telephoto 5MP f/2.0 OIS and the 2x Dual Phase Detect Autofocus f/2.0 telephoto cameras, followed by the main 108-megapixel wide-angle shooter. Underneath it is an ultra-wide camera and lastly, a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Allen An, Country Manager of Xiaomi Malaysia & Singapore introduces the camera array on the Mi Note 10. Image: Ian Ling

Together, the five cameras enable users to capture a vast range of subjects in various shooting conditions. Users can capture up to 50x zoom, 0.6x wide-angle and close-up images with the 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera. Intelligent software corrects for distortion and image noise for more natural-looking images. For front-facing capture, the Mi Note 10 sports a 32-megapixel camera.

As with most high-resolution smartphone cameras, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 relies on pixel binning to keep image file sizes manageable. The 108-megapixel sensor is also the largest in the industry at 1/1.33″, producing images with superb bokeh when paired with the f/1.67 aperture optics.

The five cameras on the Mi Note 10 offer great versatility in terms of photography. Image: Ian Ling

Pixel binning means that images are usually captured at 27 megapixels, meaning that the storage space will not last a little longer.

Video is also a significant area of improvement on the Mi Note 10, especially in the area of stabilisation, audio, 4K ultra-wide angle recording, and 960fps slow motion recording. A new vlog mode quickly compiles clips into different pre-set templates, allowing users to quickly and more easily share their experiences.

The 108 megapixel

Clad in Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Mi Note 10 features a curved 6.47-inch AMOLED display similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. It sports a 400,000:1 contrast ratio and a 1080p resolution. There’s also a similar tiny tear drop-style notch up top, and the phone supports in-screen fingerprint scanning and facial recognition for security.

The AMOLED display now allows for an ambient display to show time and notifications even with the screen locked.

Hardware-wise, there’s also an IR Blaster for remote control of the device, along with a headphone jack on a bottom – both rarities nowadays.



With the new MIUI 11, users are able to customise the always-on display with special effects, along with a unified dark mode for power conservation and other useful changes to the UI like removing lines for a cleaner, clearer experience. Other improvements include a more comprehensive file management suite that can handle office and productivity documents.

A closeup of the penta camera array on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Image: Ian Ling

To keep the Mi Note 10 a viable option at its cost, several sacrifices have to be made. The phone is powered by a mid-tier gaming-optimised Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip, which slots in under the Snapdragon 855 implemented on other flagships like the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

It is paired with 6GB of RAM, but the 128GB of storage is unfortunately not expandable. There’s a dual nano SIM card slot, however. Another sacrifice is the single bottom-firing speaker.

The Mi Note 10 will come in Aurora Green, Glacier White and Midnight Black. It will be available in two variants: the Mi Note 10 and the Mi Note 10 Pro. The Pro version will feature an 8-element lens design for the main 108-megapixel camera, along with 8GB+256GB of storage as compared to the 7-element design and the 6GB+128GB configuration of the regular Mi Note 10.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 will retail on 7 December at MYR 2,099 (SGD 699), while the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro come at 14 December will pack a larger memory and storage at MYR 2,499 (SGD 799).

Customers can enjoy S$50 off for purchase with purchase for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 on 7 & 8 December and for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro on 14 & 15 December.