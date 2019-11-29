Viu-Discovery Tie-In Brings Vast Real-Life Content Range To Southeast Asia

78 SHARES Share Tweet

With more than 36 million active users, Hong Kong-based Viu has announced a landmark collaboration with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific, bringing a vast trove of real-life entertainment to its rapidly-expanding audience in Southeast Asia.

“Our collaboration with Discovery […] enrich[es] the content experience for our viewers,” said Ms. Janice Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Viu. “With Discovery we see the opportunity to offer top quality factual and lifestyle entertainment, including travel, lifestyle and living, that resonates with a broad spectrum of our audience on the Viu platform.”

Discovery’s Jason Tastes Asia will be one of the programmes featured in the network’s tie-in with Viu. Image: Discovery

The programming has several top-rated serials. These include, for lifestyle content – Jason Tastes Asia, Family Kitchen with Sherson and Cooking for Love; reality content like Cake Boss, Dr. Pimple Popper, 90 Day Fiancé, and Iron Chef Gauntlet; and docuseries like Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush: White Water, and Extinct Or Alive.

These titles and more will be available in six markets including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Viu subscribers will also have access to Asian Food Network content,

Subtitles in English, Bahasa Melayu, Bahasa Indonesia, Traditional Chinese and Thai will be featured on the content where available.

Viu is available on the iOS App Store, the Google Play Store, and on selected Smart TVs and can also be accessed via browser at www.viu.com.