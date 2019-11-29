Recent News
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Viu-Discovery Tie-In Brings Vast Real-Life Content Range To Southeast Asia

Ian Ling

With more than 36 million active users, Hong Kong-based Viu has announced a landmark collaboration with Discovery Networks Asia Pacific, bringing a vast trove of real-life entertainment to its rapidly-expanding audience in Southeast Asia.

“Our collaboration with Discovery […] enrich[es] the content experience for our viewers,” said Ms. Janice Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Viu. “With Discovery we see the opportunity to offer top quality factual and lifestyle entertainment, including travel, lifestyle and living, that resonates with a broad spectrum of our audience on the Viu platform.”

Discovery’s Jason Tastes Asia will be one of the programmes featured in the network’s tie-in with Viu. Image: Discovery

The programming has several top-rated serials. These include, for lifestyle content – Jason Tastes Asia, Family Kitchen with Sherson and Cooking for Love; reality content like Cake Boss, Dr. Pimple Popper, 90 Day Fiancé, and Iron Chef Gauntlet; and docuseries like Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush: White Water, and Extinct Or Alive.

These titles and more will be available in six markets including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Viu subscribers will also have access to Asian Food Network content,

Subtitles in English, Bahasa Melayu, Bahasa Indonesia, Traditional Chinese and Thai will be featured on the content where available.

Viu is available on the iOS App Store, the Google Play Store, and on selected Smart TVs and can also be accessed via browser at www.viu.com.

Ian Ling
http://uncommontragedy.com
Ian is the resident Tech Monkey and Head of Content at VR Zone. His training in Economics and Political Science is at the basis of his love for journalism and storytelling. A photographer by passion, and an audiophile by obsession, Ian is captivated by all forms of tech that makes enthusiasts tick.

One thought on “Viu-Discovery Tie-In Brings Vast Real-Life Content Range To Southeast Asia

  1. Brian

    Discovery and my cableTV provider just broke up, so no discovery for them any more.
    Not that i care, from January 1 i will not be able to see TV, even the cheapest cable package or streaming option are not worth it for me, cuz none of then have something worth watching.

    I think i have outgrown TV.

    November 29, 2019 at 7:48 pm

