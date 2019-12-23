Vici Gaming Emerge Champions At Singapore’s First ONE Esports DOTA 2 World Invitational

Organised by ONE Esports, the DOTA 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational has just concluded over the weekend. Lasting six days, the invitational ended on a high with teams Evil Geniuses and Vici Gaming showing down at the Grand Final.
The China-based Vici Gaming emerged victorious in a 3-0 win over the Evil Geniuses who hail from Seattle. This makes them the first-ever winners of the ONE Esports DOTA 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational, and the recipients of the USD 200,000 price pool.
Coming in second, Evil Geniuses walked away with USD 100,000, with the remaining USD 200,000 allotted to the other teams.
Gambit Esports, in 3rd place, with USD 60,000; Alliance, 4th, with USD 50,000; Team Secret, 5th, and Virtus.pro, 6th, with USD 25,000 each; Natus Vincere, 7th, and TNC Predator, 8th, USD 10,000 each; and Team Aster, J.Storm, PSG.LGD, Team Liquid in 9th-12th places with USD 5,000 each.