Vici Gaming Emerge Champions At Singapore’s First ONE Esports DOTA 2 World Invitational

101 SHARES Share Tweet

Organised by ONE Esports, the DOTA 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational has just concluded over the weekend. Lasting six days, the invitational ended on a high with teams Evil Geniuses and Vici Gaming showing down at the Grand Final.

The China-based Vici Gaming emerged victorious in a 3-0 win over the Evil Geniuses who hail from Seattle. This makes them the first-ever winners of the ONE Esports DOTA 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational, and the recipients of the USD 200,000 price pool.

Team Vici Gaming emerged victorious in the first-ever ONE Esports DOTA 2 Singapore World Pro Invitational. Image: One Esports

Coming in second, Evil Geniuses walked away with USD 100,000, with the remaining USD 200,000 allotted to the other teams.

Gambit Esports, in 3rd place, with USD 60,000; Alliance, 4th, with USD 50,000; Team Secret, 5th, and Virtus.pro, 6th, with USD 25,000 each; Natus Vincere, 7th, and TNC Predator, 8th, USD 10,000 each; and Team Aster, J.Storm, PSG.LGD, Team Liquid in 9th-12th places with USD 5,000 each.