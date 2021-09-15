The New 2021 Apple iPhone 13 Becomes Better For Most With Boosted Storage & Bonus Portrait Mode Video

148 SHARES Share Tweet

Keeping the sleek, edgy new design of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 phones are now instantly recognisable with a new diagonal arrangement of camera lenses and bold new colours. Within, the new A15 Bionic chip, along with improved cameras and other subtle tweaks make for an even better value proposition for new users and those looking to upgrade.

Performance boosts

New on this year’s iPhone is the A15 Bionic chipset, featuring a 6-core CPU that offers increased performance “up to 50% than the leading competition” and a GPU that’s 30%.

The display, apart from benefitting from a smaller notch, is also 28% brighter at a peak 1,200 nits for HDR content. Despite this, the improved processor along with upgraded battery size bumps the battery life up by 1.5 hours for the iPhone 13 mini and 2.5 hours for the iPhone 13 from their predecessors.

Camera-wise, the iPhone 13 has also gotten a larger f1.7 camera with a large camera sensor to capture 50% more light. It also features pro-level Sensor-Shift OIS.



The iPhone 13 also features Cinematic Mode, which allows users to shoot video with portrait mode, that can be tweaked in post. This uses advanced Machine Learning, along with close studies of human faces to automatically shift focus when subjects enter the frame or face away from the camera.



Design improvements

Featuring the same Ceramic Shield seen on the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 boasts an ultra-tough covering exclusive to iPhone. But visually, the diagonal lens arrangement on the rear is its most characteristic feature. Look a little closer on the front, and you’ll see a shrunken notch that’s about 20% narrower.

This year’s refreshed iPhone 13 devices will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone 13 mini, starts with double the storage at $1,299, and the iPhone 13 128GB, 512GB option.