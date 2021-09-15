Recent News
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Home > Personal Technology > Apple > The New 2021 Apple iPhone 13 Becomes Better For Most With Boosted Storage & Bonus Portrait Mode Video
AppleSmartphones

The New 2021 Apple iPhone 13 Becomes Better For Most With Boosted Storage & Bonus Portrait Mode Video

Ian Ling

2021 Apple iPhone 13 2021

Keeping the sleek, edgy new design of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 phones are now instantly recognisable with a new diagonal arrangement of camera lenses and bold new colours. Within, the new A15 Bionic chip, along with improved cameras and other subtle tweaks make for an even better value proposition for new users and those looking to upgrade.

Performance boosts

New on this year’s iPhone is the A15 Bionic chipset, featuring a 6-core CPU that offers increased performance “up to 50% than the leading competition” and a GPU that’s 30%.

Image: Apple

The display, apart from benefitting from a smaller notch, is also 28% brighter at a peak 1,200 nits for HDR content. Despite this, the improved processor along with upgraded battery size bumps the battery life up by 1.5 hours for the iPhone 13 mini and 2.5 hours for the iPhone 13 from their predecessors.

Camera-wise, the iPhone 13 has also gotten a larger f1.7 camera with a large camera sensor to capture 50% more light. It also features pro-level Sensor-Shift OIS.

Image: Apple

The iPhone 13 also features Cinematic Mode, which allows users to shoot video with portrait mode, that can be tweaked in post. This uses advanced Machine Learning, along with close studies of human faces to automatically shift focus when subjects enter the frame or face away from the camera.

Image: Apple

Design improvements

Featuring the same Ceramic Shield seen on the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 boasts an ultra-tough covering exclusive to iPhone. But visually, the diagonal lens arrangement on the rear is its most characteristic feature. Look a little closer on the front, and you’ll see a shrunken notch that’s about 20% narrower.

Image: Apple

This year’s refreshed iPhone 13 devices will be available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT)RED. The iPhone 13 mini, starts with double the storage at $1,299, and the iPhone 13 128GB, 512GB option.

Ian Ling
http://uncommontragedy.com
Ian is the resident Tech Monkey and Head of Content at VR Zone. His training in Economics and Political Science is at the basis of his love for journalism and storytelling. A photographer by passion, and an audiophile by obsession, Ian is captivated by all forms of tech that makes enthusiasts tick.

Related Articles

News

New Internet Speed Benchmark Tool Out – Quality of Service Test (QoSTest)

AndroidGoogle

Verizon officially starts selling the Google Nexus 6

AppleIOSPersonal TechnologyReviewsSmartphones

iPhone 11 Review: Pro Power, Modest Price

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Read previous post:
The New 2021 Apple Watch Series 7 Has A 20% Larger Display, Cycling Tracking & Fast Charging

2021 Apple Watch Series 7 With its sleek corners and characteristic rectangular design, the Apple Watch hasn’t changed much, and...

Close