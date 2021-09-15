Recent News
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Home > Home Tech > Cleaning > The iPhone 13 Pro Now Has A 120Hz Display, Macro Lens & 1TB Option
Cleaning

The iPhone 13 Pro Now Has A 120Hz Display, Macro Lens & 1TB Option

Ian Ling

iPhone 13 Pro

Boasting a slew of features ranging from improved performance, cameras and software perks, the iPhone 13 is hands-down the phone for many. But for those looking for something a little extra, the iPhone 13 Pro devices sport all the good stuff like Cinematic Mode video and a narrower notch, but with extra pro features.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro differences: telephoto lens, macro photography &120Hz display

Image: Apple

In addition to all the groundbreaking new features you’d find on the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro focuses on delivering pro features like a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that fast-placed animations like scrolling and mobile gameplay will look super-smooth with extra frames in between.

Apple’s implementation also reportedly reduces battery usage smartly, by smartly toggling between 10Hz-120Hz depending on the scenario.

Image: Apple

This improved display performance can definitely benefit from the rehauled A15 Bionic chipset that also imbue it with bonus 5G connectivity.

Cameras wise, the Pro Max devices are now able to take close-ups using the f1.8 ultrawide camera. The main wide camera uses a sensor with 1.9µm paired with an f1.7 for maximum light absorption.

Image: Apple

The iPhone 13 Pro starts from $1,649, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,799. Pre-orders will kick off from 8PM SGT on Friday, September 17th with availability beginning 24th September.

Ian Ling
http://uncommontragedy.com
Ian is the resident Tech Monkey and Head of Content at VR Zone. His training in Economics and Political Science is at the basis of his love for journalism and storytelling. A photographer by passion, and an audiophile by obsession, Ian is captivated by all forms of tech that makes enthusiasts tick.

Related Articles

AppleIOSNewsTablets and E-Readers

Foxconn plant explosion said to have disrupted Apple iPad 2 production

AppleNewsSmartphones

Purported iPhone 5S publicity materials reveal new features: fingerprint scanner, A7 chip, 2 MP front cam

AppleAppsIOSNetflixSmartphones

Netflix iOS App Drops Apple AirPlay Compatibility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Read previous post:
The New 2021 Apple iPhone 13 Becomes Better For Most With Boosted Storage & Bonus Portrait Mode Video

2021 Apple iPhone 13 2021 Keeping the sleek, edgy new design of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 phones are...

Close