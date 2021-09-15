The iPhone 13 Pro Now Has A 120Hz Display, Macro Lens & 1TB Option

109 SHARES Share Tweet

iPhone 13 Pro

Boasting a slew of features ranging from improved performance, cameras and software perks, the iPhone 13 is hands-down the phone for many. But for those looking for something a little extra, the iPhone 13 Pro devices sport all the good stuff like Cinematic Mode video and a narrower notch, but with extra pro features.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro differences: telephoto lens, macro photography &120Hz display

Image: Apple



In addition to all the groundbreaking new features you’d find on the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro focuses on delivering pro features like a 120Hz refresh rate. This means that fast-placed animations like scrolling and mobile gameplay will look super-smooth with extra frames in between.

Apple’s implementation also reportedly reduces battery usage smartly, by smartly toggling between 10Hz-120Hz depending on the scenario.

Image: Apple

This improved display performance can definitely benefit from the rehauled A15 Bionic chipset that also imbue it with bonus 5G connectivity.

Cameras wise, the Pro Max devices are now able to take close-ups using the f1.8 ultrawide camera. The main wide camera uses a sensor with 1.9µm paired with an f1.7 for maximum light absorption.

Image: Apple



The iPhone 13 Pro starts from $1,649, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,799. Pre-orders will kick off from 8PM SGT on Friday, September 17th with availability beginning 24th September.