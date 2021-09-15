The New 2021 Apple Watch Series 7 Has A 20% Larger Display, Cycling Tracking & Fast Charging

133 SHARES Share Tweet

2021 Apple Watch Series 7

With its sleek corners and characteristic rectangular design, the Apple Watch hasn’t changed much, and you can even still get the Apple Watch Series 3. With the Apple Watch Series 7 comes additional refinements like a larger display and a more durable build, along with extra nifty features.

Larger display and boosted durability on the Apple Watch Series 7

The new Contour watch face on the left joins new additions like Modular Duo and a new World Time watch faces to maximise the extra space. Image: Apple



While the Apple Watch Series 7 remains largely visually similar to previous generations of the Apple Watch, turn your wrist and you’ll immediately notice a display that’s 20% larger. This also means that the bezels are much thinner – 40% smaller than on the Series 6.

Building on the Always-On Retina display first seen on the Series 5, the always-on display Series 7 can get up to 70% brighter for better visibility.

Image: Apple

In addition to some of the most cutting-edge features on the Series 6 like Blood Oxygen, ECG, Compass and Altimeter, Watch OS 6 now also automatically registers cycling, along with fall detection while cycling.

Durability has also been improved with a tweaked geometry and a stronger from crystal, and is now IP6X certified against dust.

You’ll also be able to charge your watch 33% faster with the new fast charging cable and get 8 hours of sleep tracking with just 8 mins of charging.



The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available later this fall from USD 399 (≈ SGD 535), with colours like midnight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. The Watch Series 3 and Watch SE will still be available too.

