Recent News
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Apple

The New 2021 Apple Watch Series 7 Has A 20% Larger Display, Cycling Tracking & Fast Charging

Ian Ling

2021 Apple Watch Series 7

With its sleek corners and characteristic rectangular design, the Apple Watch hasn’t changed much, and you can even still get the Apple Watch Series 3. With the Apple Watch Series 7 comes additional refinements like a larger display and a more durable build, along with extra nifty features.

Larger display and boosted durability on the Apple Watch Series 7

The new Contour watch face on the left joins new additions like Modular Duo and a new World Time watch faces to maximise the extra space. Image: Apple

While the Apple Watch Series 7 remains largely visually similar to previous generations of the Apple Watch, turn your wrist and you’ll immediately notice a display that’s 20% larger. This also means that the bezels are much thinner – 40% smaller than on the Series 6.

Building on the Always-On Retina display first seen on the Series 5, the always-on display Series 7 can get up to 70% brighter for better visibility.

Image: Apple

In addition to some of the most cutting-edge features on the Series 6 like Blood Oxygen, ECG, Compass and Altimeter, Watch OS 6 now also automatically registers cycling, along with fall detection while cycling.

Durability has also been improved with a tweaked geometry and a stronger from crystal, and is now IP6X certified against dust.

You’ll also be able to charge your watch 33% faster with the new fast charging cable and get 8 hours of sleep tracking with just 8 mins of charging.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available later this fall from USD 399 (≈ SGD 535), with colours like midnight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. The Watch Series 3 and Watch SE will still be available too.

http://uncommontragedy.com
Ian is the resident Tech Monkey and Head of Content at VR Zone. His training in Economics and Political Science is at the basis of his love for journalism and storytelling. A photographer by passion, and an audiophile by obsession, Ian is captivated by all forms of tech that makes enthusiasts tick.

