Bringing back the neck-bud form factor, Sony’s new WI-1000XM2 joins its lauded 1000X line of noise cancelling personal audio devices, boasting “industry-leading”, “next level” noise cancellation.

The WI-1000XM2 is ideal for frequent travellers. Image: Sony

Powered by the newly-developed HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 also found on Sony’s landmark WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds, the WI-1000XM2 also features a HD Hybrid Driver system which pairs a 9mm dynamic driver with a balanced armature driver.

This delivers an exceptional sound, made possible by 32-bit Audio Signal Processing by the QN1 processor, along with a high-quality Digital to Analogue converter and amplifier. It also ensures low distortion and a high signal-to-noise ratio.

The premium fabric carrying case makes it convenient to take essential accessories along with the WI-1000XM2. Image: Sony

Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX) upscales compressed audio formats like MP3 files for higher quality playback.

With most of the 58g WI-1000XM2 made up of the 44g silicone neck band at the core of its design, the earphones sit easy on the ears, aided by the angled ear tips that allow for a deeper fit.

10 hours of battery life is sufficient to last through long days, and 10 minutes of charging will deliver 80 minutes of play time. The WI-1000XM2 comes with a premium fabric carrying case that accomodates the audio cable, USB charging cable and plug adapter for use with in-flight entertainment systems.



The WI-1000XM2 features flat cables and angled ear tips for a better fit. Image: Sony

Like other Sony noise cancelling offerings, the WI-1000XM2 features Adaptive Sound Control that changes the level of noise cancelling based on the environment.

For added convenience, the earphones support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The accessories that will come with the WI-1000XM2. Image: Sony

Retailing at SGD 449, the Sony WI-1000XM2 will be available from December 2019 at selected Sony Stores, Sony Centres and Sony Authorised Dealers. More details about the earphones can be found here.