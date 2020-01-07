Shure Launches Aonic True Wireless Earbuds, ANC Headphone At CES 2020

86 SHARES Share Tweet

American professional audio heavyweight Shure has announced a brand-new line of premium wireless consumer products at CES 2020. Dubbed Aonic, the line premieres with the Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and the Aonic 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones.

“The biggest legends in music – Elvis, The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Aretha Franklin, and others – have trusted Shure microphones and gear in studios and on the biggest stages worldwide,” said Eduardo Valdes, Shure Senior Director of Global Marketing for Musician and Consumer Audio. “Now, music lovers can experience that same quality of audio wherever they go.”

The Shure Aonic 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones bring high-quality Bluetooth connectivity and true-wireless freedom to its popular Shure SE 215 earphones. Image: Ian Ling/VR Zone

With competitors like Sennheiser and Sony cornering in the premium wireless audio market, Shure’s resurgence has been a long time coming. The Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones is set to compete with the likes of Sony’s successful WH-1000XM3, while the Aonic 215 pits itself against Apple’s AirPods Pro and Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless.

But that’s not to say Shure’s Aonic offerings lack a competitive edge. Bringing on board decades of experience in demanding professional settings, the Aonic line boasts long-term value and professional performance.

A dongle rests behind the earlobes, allowing users to control audio controls without disrupting the fit of the IEM. Image: Ian Ling/VR Zone

Shure touts the extreme all-day comfort of the Aonic 50 headphones, along with a 20-hour battery to deliver noise-cancelling performance on the longest flights.

The Aonic 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones mark Shure’s entry into the competitive premium ANC headphone market, pitting it against the likes of Bose, Sony and Sennheiser. Image: Ian Ling/VR Zone

The Aonic 215 brings true wireless functionality to the popular Shure SE 215 in-ear monitors. It will feature eight hours of batter life and three additional charges with the included puck-shaped case.

It sets itself apart from the true wireless earbud competition with its exceptional noise isolation, especially when paired with the included Comply foam tips. An included Environment Mode channels in environmental noise for better situational awareness while on the go.

Both products leverage on the latest Bluetooth codecs, enabling Shure to reproduce their signature audio quality while finally delivering the convenience and freedom of wireless connectivity.

Pricing and exact availability of the Shure Aonic 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, along with the Shure Aonic 215 True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones will be announced at a later date. A tie-in with music icon Adam Levine of Maroon 5 fame has been announced with details to be announced at a later date.