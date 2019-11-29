Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale: Last Chance To Snag 2019 Deals, Mark These Dates!

101 SHARES Share Tweet

For two weeks from 29 November to 12 December 2019, Shopee will feature deals as part of its 12.12 Birthday Sale – the last chance to snag gifts across tech, beauty and other categories for the upcoming festive season.

Ending 2019 on a high note, the regional online shopping platform will offer free shipping and 10% cashback with no minimum spend during the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale, along with a slew of other deals.

These deals include unbeatable prices on top-selling products like the HP Sproket Studio Photo Printer and the Huawei P30 Pro. Themed days will give users the opportunity to snag offers on specific dates such as 12.12 Tech Day on 1 December and the 12.12 Health & Beauty Day on 8 December.

From 29 November to 3 December, users can also play a Standard Chartered-sponsored edition of Shopee Slice to stand a chance to win a Bose Bluetooth Speaker along with other attractive prices.

On 12 December, select brands like JBL, Razer and Philips go on sale for a limited time during the 2-Hour Brands Flash Sale with savings of up to 90%. In addition, over 100 brand boxes will offer popular items from top brands like Logitech at up to 80% off.

Other usual promotional events are also making a return. Shopee Catch and Shopee Shake will be held twice daily throughout 12.12 for a chance for users to win up to 400,000 Shopee Coins and attractive prices worth more than S$1,000. Shopee Throw can be played up to five times daily with up to 110,000 Shopee Coins up for grabs alongside vouchers.

A new game, Flip & Match challenges users to match cards by memory within 90 seconds to win Shopee Coins.

Tie-ins with various bank partners also give users a chance to obtain further discounts. On 29 November and 2 December, DBS/POSB and Standard Charted credit card, along with OCBC and UOB credit and debit Card holders can enjoy up to S$20 off with a minimum spend of S$120.

On 12 December, DBS/POSB and Standard Charted credit card, along with UOB credit and debit Card holders and Dash Visa Virtual Account users can get S$12 off with a minimum spend of S$80.