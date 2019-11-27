Secretlab’s New Titan XL Is 25% Larger

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Step aside, armchairs. Singapore-based gaming chair superpower Secretlab has announced the Titan XL, a whole 25% larger than its award-winning Secretlab Titan – seen used by elite gamers and at top-tier esports tournaments globally.

Not simply a size upgrade, Secretlab’s Titan XL boasts more robust mechanisms and materials for maximum stability and durability.

To this end, the Secretlab Titan XL features a taller backrest and a wider seatbase for a more generous sitting experience, along with a heavy-duty tilt mechanism that is forged out of a stronger structural steel.

It has been user-tested with subjects up to 208cm (6ft 10in) and 180kg (390lbs).

On the bottom, the Titan XL utilises heavy-duty class 4 hydraulics lab certified by TÜV SÜD with ANSI (American National Standards Institute)/BIFMA (Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer’s Association) tests.

An even wider XL wheelbase is constructed from ADC12 aluminium, meaning the Titan XL delivers greater stability.

Other features are retained from the popular Secretlab Titan. These include a levelled seat base and a fully-adjustable in-built lumbar support mechanism exclusive to the Titan.

The Titan XL also features the proprietary patent-pending Secretlab Cold-Cure Foam that improves support and weight distribution, along with fully-metal four-directional armrests that provide ample support for elbows for strain relief of the arms and shoulders.

A Signature Memory Foam Head Pillow also improves on comfort with a layer of cooling gel to dissipate heat from the head even with extended use.