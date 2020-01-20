Samsung’s DJ Koh No Longer To Head Smartphone Division

70 SHARES Share Tweet

Samsung co-CEO DJ Koh has been replaced by Roh Tae-moon, the company’s youngest president yet. Koh will continue to helm the IT & Mobile Communication (IM) division of the Korean electronics giant.

This comes amidst gathering momentum for Samsung’s 2020 smartphone launches – four of which were previewed at CES 2020 just weeks ago. Additionally, the Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone series is slated for launch on February 11th.

The company is known for routine management shuffles, and this is likely no exception.

Samsung’s Roh Tae-moon poses with the Galaxy S7. Image: Samsung

Roh, 52, a veteran with over two decades of service in the chaebol, has had a key role to play in overseeing the development and advancement of the Galaxy smartphone lineup.

Increased competition with thinner margins from the likes of Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi means that Samsung needs to redouble efforts to remain competitive. Roh is widely known for his role in outsourcing the manufacture of certain components, but has to deal with expansion into India and China while dealing with recent issues like the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung had also concurrently promoted Paul Cheun Kyung-whoon, Executive Vice President and Head of the Next Generation Business Team to president. This is to redouble efforts in the company’s telecom network equipment business, capitalising on the current scrutiny impeding Huawei’s dominating presence.