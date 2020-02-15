Samsung’s $2000 Foldable Phone Sold Out In Singapore

62 SHARES Share Tweet

Samsung Electronics Singapore has announced that the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone has been sold out in less than an hour after its announcement. At its Unpacked event, the Korean electronics giant also revealed the S20 family of flagship smartphones.

Available in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, the Galaxy Z Flip retails at an RRP of SGD 1,998. Singapore is slated to receive a restock of the phone from February 16, 8am.

Samsung employees welcome one of the first customers to purchase the new Galaxy Z Flip in Singapore. Image: Samsung

With its 6.7-inch FHD+ (2636×1080) AMOLED display, the Galaxy Z Flip folds like the clamshell phones of yore, collapsing into a pocketable, compact square that fits in the palm of your hand.

Unlike the plastic screens used by other foldable devices, the front of the Galaxy Z Flip is clad in a proprietary foldable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) that allows for a slimmer form factor.

Drawing on its experience with foldable devices, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip sports a Hideaway Hinge that uses a dual cam mechanism for smooth and stable mechanical operation.

Within, a new sweeper technology uses nylon fibres to repel debris from affecting the mechanism within.

Its unique design also enables the Z Flip to stay open at a variety of angles, allowing for the phone to stay open at an angle.

This novel form-factor allows users to take part in video chats hands-free, along with a Flex mode that will enable users to browse their gallery and YouTube videos on the top, tilted half while using the bottom to navigate and type comments.

The Z Flip’s ability to stand also allows it to capture time-lapse videos, long exposure Night mode shots and live videos without the need for an additional tripod.

The Galaxy Z Flip. Image: Samsung

Users can also take selfies with the rear 10-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide and 12-megapixel F/1.8 wide-angle cameras with the phone folded, using the 1.1-inch cover display as a viewfinder. Otherwise, selfies are also possible with the 10-megapixel f/2.4 front-facing camera, that is hidden in the middle of the top of the display in a hole-punch.

Although its forwards-folding design helps reduce distractions, the Galaxy Z Flip allows users to quickly check notifications and other vital information like the time with the cover display.

In addition to the Mirror Purple and Mirror Black variants that will be restocked in Singapore on 16th February, a Mirror Gold version will be available in limited countries in the near future.

