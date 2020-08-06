Samsung Unveils 5 New Galaxy Devices: The Start of a Great Galaxy Ecosystem?

101 SHARES Share Tweet

At its worldwide Galaxy Unpacked virtual event last night, Samsung unveiled five new Galaxy devices: the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, the Galaxy Watch 3, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2. All five devices will form part of a Galaxy Ecosystem envisioned by Samsung, as it competes with Apple, which is well known for its ecosystem of devices that work well together.



Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra



The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are Samsung’s most powerful Note series phones, replacing the Note 10 and Note10+ respectively. The Note 20 Ultra, the bigger of the two, features 6.9” 120Hz AMOLED display, while the Note 20 has a 6.7” Super AMOLED Plus display. Both displays are HDR10+ certified.



On the inside, the Note 20 series will be powered by Exynos 990 chipset, Samsung’s own internally-designed chipset that rivals Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. (The Note 20 series will still launch with the Snapdragon 865 in some markets.) This is backed up by 8GB or 12GB of RAM depending on model, as well as up to 256GB of internal storage. Both devices will also support 5G connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.



As with previous years, the centerpiece of the Note series is the S Pen. This year, Samsung has enhanced the S Pen’s latency, giving it more accuracy and responsiveness over previous models.



Finally, in a move mimicking Apple’s introduction of the U1 chip on the iPhone 11, Samsung is introducing Ultra Wide Band (UWB) support in its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Along with its Nearby Share functionality, UWB allows for easy sharing of files with other UWB equipped Galaxy devices in the vicinity of the phone. In future, Samsung says that UWB technology will be able to help you locate your other devices easily, as well as unlock your home as a digital key, provided that you have a supporting digital lock.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G will commence from today, 6 August 2020, at Samsung’s Online Store and Samsung Experience Stores, all three major telcos (M1, Singtel, Starhub), as well as selected IT stores, and Lazada and Shopee. The Galaxy Note 20 will cost 1398SGD, while the Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G will cost 1548SGD and 1898SGD respectively. All prices are for the 256GB variant, which will be the only variant available in Singapore.



Galaxy Tab S7 / S7+



The Galaxy S7+

The second device that Samsung introduced last night was the Galaxy Tab S7 series, which replaces the Tab S6 as Samsung’s flagship tablets.



Featuring a 12.4” 120Hz Super AMOLED display, the Tab S7+ is Samsung’s response to Apple’s 12.9” iPad Pro, which features an LCD display. With deeper blacks and more vibrant colours, the Tab S7+ is bound to be an entertainment powerhouse, while still having the chops to be a great productivity tablet. The Android ecosystem has had no challenger to Apple’s iPad Pro series for a few years now, and it will be interesting to see if Samsung’s new flagship will be able to rise up to the challenge. The Tab S7, while slightly smaller than the Tab S7+, is no slouch either, featuring a more traditional 11” 120Hz LCD display.



Both devices have similar hardware on the inside, being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. There is also support for the latest technology, such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.



Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S7, and Tab S7+ will commence also from today at Samsung’s Online Store and Samsung Experience Stores, two major telcos (M1 and Singtel), as well as selected IT stores, and Lazada and Shopee. The Galaxy Tab S7 starts at 998SGD for the 128GB Wi-Fi version, going up to 1298SGD for the 256GB LTE version, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ starts at 1598SGD for the 256GB Wi-Fi version, going up to 1798SGD for 256GB 5G version.



Galaxy Watch3



The Galaxy Watch3

The Galaxy Watch3 takes the place of the Galaxy Watch2, with a slimmer version of the Watch 2’s rotating bezel. In some markets, the Watch3 will offer blood pressure and electrocardiogram measurements, matching the Apple Watch’s features. The Watch3 will come in 41mm and 45mm variants.



For the fitness buffs out there, the Galaxy Watch3 will offer Running Analysis, which will help you to “run better, improve form and prevent injuries.” There is also VO 2 max measurement functionality that will help you track your cardio progress and allow you to monitor oxygen consumption.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch3 also commences today at Samsung’s Online Store and Samsung Experience Stores, all three major telcos (M1, Singtel, Starhub), as well as Lazada and selected IT stores. The Galaxy Watch3 will cost 648SGD for the 41mm Bluetooth version and 698SGD for the 45mm Bluetooth version, and 798SGD for the 41mm LTE version and 848SGD for the 45mm LTE version. There will also be a Titanium Bluetooth variant of the 45mm Watch3 available for 948SGD at a later date.



Galaxy Buds Live



The Galaxy Buds Live

Adding on to Samsung’s lineup of true wireless earbuds is the new Galaxy Buds Live. These new bean-shaped earbuds are different from almost every other earbud out there, with no eartips and just their unique shape to keep them in your ear. The lack of eartips mean a lack of isolation, like Apple’s Airpods, but the Galaxy Buds Live makes up for it by offering Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Samsung claims that the ANC would help to reduce the noise of the world around you, tuning out the drone of a bus’ or train’s engine, but still allow voices through. It remains to be seen how well Samsung’s new radical concept works in the real world.



On the inside, the Galaxy Buds Live contains a single 12mm driver, tuned by AKG, and a bass duct, which should offer you better bass and sound quality overall.

Finally, pre-orders for the Galaxy Buds Live start today at Samsung’s Online Store and Samsung Experience Stores, Lazada, and selected IT stores. The recommended retail price for the Galaxy Buds Live is 288SGD.



Galaxy Z Fold2



The Galaxy Z Fold2

Last but not least, Samsung teased the upcoming launch of its latest foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold2. This will be Samsung’s third foldable, coming after the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip. While the earlier devices come with their fair share of problems, Samsung is confident that these problems will be addressed in the latest Galaxy Z Fold2.



Shaped like the original Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Z Fold2 will have a near-bezelless 7.6-inch screen on the inside, and a 6.2-inch screen on the outside for use when the device is folded. Both screens will have a camera cutout.



Samsung did not reveal much details about the hardware inside of the Galaxy Z Fold2, but a full launch event for the phone will be happening early next month.

