Samsung Announces S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra: 120Hz displays, 8K video, 100x Zoom

Samsung has announced its S20 family of smartphones at its annual Unpacked launch event at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco earlier today. The trio of devices, the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra deliver notable performance boosts across the board.

Image: Screengrab from Samsung Unpacked live stream

Galaxy S20, S20+

The Galaxy S20, at SGD 1,298 (USD 999), and the Galaxy S20+ at SGD 1,498 (USD 1,199) feature 6.2 and 6.7-inch displays that deliver 120Hz Quad HD OLED performance. Samsung’s new phones also support HDR+ with Netflix optimisation while supporting touch input at 240Hz.

Samsung’s TM Roh shows off the Galaxy S20. Image: Screengrab from Samsung Unpacked live stream

This means that the S20 and S20+ will provide a superb gaming and entertainment experience.

A complete overhaul brings the 10-megapixel front-facing selfie camera to the centre of the top of the screen, while the infinity edge display is noticeably muted this year, with an overall flatter screen that will likely be more usable. The S20 and S20+ are rated to IP68.

The company showed off its S20 smartphones by live-streaming its launch event with the devices. Image: Screengrab from Samsung Unpacked live stream

Battery capacity has been increased to 4000mAh on the S20 and to 4500mAh on the S20+, which increases the thickness of both phones slightly. Fast charging is available up to 25W.

Within, they feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, with 12GB of RAM. Both phones come with a base storage of 128GB, with a 512GB option for the Galaxy S20+.

Some of the colours available for the Galaxy S20 series. Image: Screengrab from Samsung Unpacked live stream

In terms of cameras, both devices feature a triple rear-facing camera array, made up of a 12-megapixel f/1.8 main camera, 64-megapixel f/2.0 3x zoom, and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

With its massive SGD 1,898 (USD 1,399) price tag, the Galaxy S20 Ultra resembles its brethren, but with a correspondingly massive 6.9-inch 120Hz Quad HD OLED display.

Image: Screengrab from Samsung Unpacked live stream

It shares the same 240Hz touch sampling as the other S20 phones, along with HDR+ certified screen. In terms of battery, its 5000mAh unit towers over its siblings, and it will support up to 45W fast charging.

Within, it shares the same 128/12GB configuration as the other S20 phones, but will also be available in a 16GB RAM, 512GB storage version.

On its rear quad-camera array, it packs a 108-megapixel f/1.8 main shooter, augmented by 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide, along with a 48-megapixel f/3.5 10x periscope telephoto lens. This works with the digital zoom to deliver a whopping 100x ‘Space Zoom’.

Image: Screengrab from Samsung Unpacked live stream

For video, the main sensor is able to deliver 8K (7680x4320p) video at 24fps.

The front-facing selfie camera has also been upgraded from the 10-megapixel unit to 40 megapixels.

Samsung showcases the zoom capabilities of the Galaxy S20 Ultra by zooming into Alcatraz island. Image: Screengrab from Samsung Unpacked live stream

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available with 5G in Singapore, with support for both Sub-6 and mmWave.

Pre-orders for the 128GB models of the Galaxy S20 (SGD 1,298), Galaxy S20+ (SGD 1,498) and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SGD 1,898) will begin on 12 February 2020, at 1 pm. Preorders of the S20+ and S20 Ultra are entitled to a complimentary set of Galaxy Buds+ (worth SGD 268) upon full payment and collection of their device.

The Galaxy S20 will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink. The Galaxy S20+ will be available in Cosmic Gray, Cosmic Black and Cloud Blue, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be available in Cosmic Gray and Cosmic Black.

