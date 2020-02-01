Samsung Announces Mid-Tier Galaxy S10 Lite & A51 In Singapore

78 SHARES Share Tweet

The smartphone industry is at a crossroads. Good phones have become cheaper and there is less of an incentive to upgrade your thousand-dollar phone each year. With a few tradeoffs, smartphones like the Google Pixel 3a and the Huawei Nova 5T deliver some kind of flagship performance at a fraction of the price of their brand’s respective flagships.

In Singapore, Samsung is starting 2020 with a twin announcement of mid-tier options: the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy A51.

These latest phones to be launched in Singapore were featured only recently at their massive booth in CES 2020, where we included their unique designs in a forward-looking piece about yuba – a smartphone trend we expect to take the industry by storm this year.

Slated for availability this month in February, the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy A51 best reflects the maturity of the industry and recent market trends.

An attendee picks up the Samsung Galaxy A51 at CES 2020. Image: Ian Ling/VR Zone

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (SGD 848)

The Galaxy S10 Lite will offer Singaporeans top-tier camera performance at a more accessible price point. It is equipped with a 48-megapixel (f/2.0) wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra wide-angle and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera. On its front is an improved 32-megapixel selfie camera.

This camera array will enable a wide degree of artistic license, be it with extreme close-ups with the macro lens and its 4cm minimum focusing distance, or eye-catching ultrawide-angle compositions.

Super Steady OIS will enable the S10 Lite to capture footage with “gimbal-like stability”, and will also enable a wide range of creative applications. Users can stream live videos in UHD (4K 60fps) quality, in addition to great low-light performance for still photography.

An enhanced Super Steady Mode turns the S10 Lite into an action camera for rock-solid stability even in action-packed scenes.

On the front of the S10 Lite is a large 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display at a 1080 x 2400 resolution, with an on-screen fingerprint scanner. For reference, the larger flagship iPhone 11 Pro Max sports a 6.5-inch display, while Samsung’s recent heavyweight champion, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, measures in at 6.8 inches.

Within, the Galaxy S10 Lite packs a flagship octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, along with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of slower UFS 2.1 storage. Storage is expandable, with support for MicroSD cards of capacities up to 512GB.

Powering these high-performance internals is a large 4,500mAh battery. Samsung advertises intelligent power management to deliver even longer battery performance. The battery also supports super fast charging up to 25W for peace of mind even during hectic days.

For “casual gamers”, Samsung’s software Game Booster leverages on AI to deliver performance gains by optimising device temperature, battery output and memory usage.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available from 8 February 2020 in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue at an RRP of SGD 848.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (SGD 448)

At an even more accessible price point, the Samsung Galaxy A51 offers a slightly smaller 6.5-inch FHD+ super AMOLED display, with hole-punch Infinity-O Display that stretches it from edge to edge. Despite the differently-sized displays, it sports the same resolution as the Galaxy S10 Lite.

Samsung’s A-series smartphones are noteworthy for being a testbed for many new concepts and technologies, and the Galaxy A51 is no different.

On the rear is a quad-camera array, comprising a 48-megapixel wide (f/2.0), 12-megapixel ultra-wide (f/2.2), 5-megapixel depth (f/2.4) and a 5-megapixel macro (f/2.2) camera.

Like the Galaxy S10 Lite, the A51 will feature Samsung’s Super Steady Mode that offers action camera-like stabilisation with a wide angle of view of 78°.

Within, it packs a mid-tier octa-core 10nm process Exynos 9611 chipset and a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It provides 6GB of RAM, along with 128GB of storage, expandable by up to 512GB via MicroSD card.

Powering the Samsung Galaxy A51 is a 4,000mAh battery, which supports fast charging of up to 15W.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 will be available in Prism Crush Black and Prism Crush White from 1 February 2020 at an RRP of SGD 448.