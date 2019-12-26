Recent News
Same-Sex Kiss In Star Wars Rise Of Skywalker Censored In Singapore

Ian Ling

It’s a minor moment near the end of the movie as two characters kiss in the background amidst celebrations, but Singapore’s eagle-eyed censors have axed it in order to keep the movie accessible to fans of all ages at a rating of PG-13.

Under section 377A of the Penal Code, sex between men is criminalised despite some opinions to the contrary. It goes without saying the same-sex marriages are not recognised in the tiny but advanced Southeast Asian city-state.

For some Star Wars fans, this moment holds considerable weight as the first representation of the LGBTQ community. Others felt that the moment was sidelined in the periphery of the scene.

One thought on “Same-Sex Kiss In Star Wars Rise Of Skywalker Censored In Singapore

  1. Brian

    Damn that surprise me, please get better SP.

    PS: This old boy still love you SP 🙂

    December 26, 2019 at 2:03 pm

