Same-Sex Kiss In Star Wars Rise Of Skywalker Censored In Singapore

It’s a minor moment near the end of the movie as two characters kiss in the background amidst celebrations, but Singapore’s eagle-eyed censors have axed it in order to keep the movie accessible to fans of all ages at a rating of PG-13.

Under section 377A of the Penal Code, sex between men is criminalised despite some opinions to the contrary. It goes without saying the same-sex marriages are not recognised in the tiny but advanced Southeast Asian city-state.

For some Star Wars fans, this moment holds considerable weight as the first representation of the LGBTQ community. Others felt that the moment was sidelined in the periphery of the scene.