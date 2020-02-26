Realme Pushes Premium With First 5G Smartphone: X50 Pro 5G

78 SHARES Share Tweet

Promotional image of the Realme X50 Pro 5G in Moss Green. Image: Realme

Realme, an offshoot of Chinese mobile manufacturing giant Oppo, has announced the Realme X50 Pro 5G in Madrid, Spain.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G counts itself among the first smartphones in the world to be equipped with the flagship Snapdragon 865 5G processor that supports the full gamut of 5G networking. In addition to next-gen connectivity, it also packs a 64-megapixel Hawk Eye AI quad-camera, a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and 65W fast charging.

Image: Realme

Wi-Fi 6 compatibility on the Realme X50 Pro 5G also allows for a more holistic networking experience on the phone, with the device allowing for concurrent connection to Wi-Fi and 5G for enhanced network speed and stability.

The flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset is augmented with latest-gen LPDDR5 DRAM and UFS 3.0+ Turbo Write+HPB, allowing for better power efficiency and processing speed. Three variants will be available: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Image: Realme

These components are augmented with a new 5D Stereoscopic Ice Cooling Pro technology that utilises graphite sheets and silicon pads in a vapour chamber to dissipate heat for optimal performance.

With a 4200mAh battery on board, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is also the first to be equipped with the new 65W Flash Charge capability, fully juicing up the phone within 35 minutes – an industry-leading feat.

On its business end, it sports a large 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display at 90Hz, delivering stunning visuals with HDR10+ and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The screen also dishes out a peak brightness of 1,000 nits with a peak contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1.

The quad-camera array on the rear of the Realme X50 Pro 5G. Image: Realme



Around the back, the X50 Pro 5G packs a four-camera array that consists of a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens that offers up to 20x zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that also offers macro shooting capabilities, along with a B&W Portrait Lens.

On the front is a dual selfie camera that is hidden in a hole-punch in the display.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G will be available in Moss Green and Rust Red. Retail price at launch in Spain is EUR 599 (8GB+128GB), EUR 669 (8GB+256GB) and EUR 749 (12GB+256GB). This roughly converts to SGD 908, SGD 1014 and SGD 1,136 respectively.