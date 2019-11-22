Razer’s New Accessories Can Improve Every Keyboard

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Bucking the trend of proprietary features and brand lock-in, Razer has announced a set of accessories that can be paired with any keyboard. The new Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest and Wrist Rest Pro, along with a set of Razer PBT keycaps.

Priced at USD 19.99 (EUR 29.99), the Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest improves comfort while typing with a soft memory foam cushion clad in a waterproof soft leatherette.

The Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest. Image: Razer

The Razer Ergonomic Wrist Rest Pro (USD 34.99 / EUR 39.99) improves on this experience with a cooling gel-infused memory foam cushion wrapped in a special heat-transfer fabric.

Perfect for gaming marathons and prolonged desk-diving, both cushions sport anti-slip rubber feet to keep them affixed to the desk. Solid-edged frames ensure durability, and the cushions are designed to fit all full-sized keyboards perfectly. The cushions come with 1 year warranty, in addition to risk-free returns within 14 days when purchased through RazerStore.

The Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set (USD 29.99 / EUR 34.99) is constructed from double shot PBT, which is harder and more durable than ABS of PVC. A high-grade thermoplastic, PBT gives keycaps a unique lustre and texture that will not wear down and become shiny over time.

Built to extreme standards, the extra-thick and solid key caps produce more satisfying keystrokes. The Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set comes in four colours

Sporting the thinnest font ever implemented on PBT keycaps, the Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set are also blacklight compatible, especially with Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting.

The Upgrade Set works with Razer keyboards, along with standard 104/105 key US and UK layouts. With 120 doubleshot PBT keycaps and additional stabilisers, it can be adapted for both optical and mechanical switches.

The Razer PBT Keycap Upgrade Set comes with two years of warranty, along with 14 days of risk-free returns.



