Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Preorders For Apple’s New Mac Pro Open December 10th﻿

Ian Ling

Six months after their announcement at WWDC 2019, Apple’s highly anticipated Mac Pro desktop and Pro Display XDR will be available for preorder come December 10th. Prices will still be an astronomical USD 5,999 for the base configuration of the Mac Pro, which is the same starting price of the Pro Display.

This is for the baseline configuration with an eight-core Xeon workstation CPU, along with 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 580X graphics. Most aspects of the Mac Pro will be upgradeable, including a jaw-dropping maximum 1.5TB of RAM. For the Pro Display XDR, users can opt to pay a US$1,000 premium for a nano-texture glass that reduces glare, or perhaps snag the meme-inundated display stand.

Ian is the resident Tech Monkey and Head of Content at VR Zone. His training in Economics and Political Science is at the basis of his love for journalism and storytelling. A photographer by passion, and an audiophile by obsession, Ian is captivated by all forms of tech that makes enthusiasts tick.

