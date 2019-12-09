Preorders For Apple’s New Mac Pro Open December 10th﻿

70 SHARES Share Tweet

Six months after their announcement at WWDC 2019, Apple’s highly anticipated Mac Pro desktop and Pro Display XDR will be available for preorder come December 10th. Prices will still be an astronomical USD 5,999 for the base configuration of the Mac Pro, which is the same starting price of the Pro Display.

This is for the baseline configuration with an eight-core Xeon workstation CPU, along with 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 580X graphics. Most aspects of the Mac Pro will be upgradeable, including a jaw-dropping maximum 1.5TB of RAM. For the Pro Display XDR, users can opt to pay a US$1,000 premium for a nano-texture glass that reduces glare, or perhaps snag the meme-inundated display stand.

