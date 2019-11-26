Peak Design’s New V2 Line-Up Adds Improvements And New Options

78 SHARES Share Tweet

Peak Design has finally updated its entire line of Everyday bags with its V2 collection. With rave reviews and widespread adoption across the board – photographer or otherwise,

The Peak Design Everyday V2 refresh includes the crowd favourite Everyday Backpack, along with the Everyday Messanger, Everyday Sling, Everyday Tote and the new Everyday Totepack and Everyday Backpack Zip.

Peak Design’s V2 revamps the existing line-up in meaningful ways, while adding new form-factors and price points to cater to more preferences. Image: Peak Design

Main updates across the board include improvements to the zippers with an all-new UltraZip hardware. All the options on the V2 range are also constructed with a 100% recycled shell and liner and utilise Bluesign-approved fabrics for most variants. The company touts the bags to be carbon neutral.

Everyday Backpack (starting USD 259.95)

Classic and iconic, the top-selling Everyday Backpack returns with revamped details in its seams and profile. Additional pockets also allow for better organisation, while new sleeves for tablets, laptops and documents now accommodate larger devices – the smaller 20L option now fits up to 15-inch laptops. It will be available in 20L and 30L configurations.

Changed across the board are the new UltraZip zippers, which boast much more durable functionality. MagLatch has also been updated for better ergonomics and for a sleeker profile.

On the sides, larger pockets allow bigger water bottles and tripods, while the top and side access points are widened for better accessibility.

Everyday Backpack Zip (starting USD 189.95)

Keeping the same identity as the Everyday Backpack, the Everyday Backpack Zip simplifies it visually and functionally.

It trades the iconic MagLatch mechanism for a wrap-around 270-degree zipper, which means its volume cannot be expanded. On the inside, it will come with two FlexFold dividers to the Everyday Backpack’s three, and on the outside, two cinch straps limit the external carrying capacity from the Everyday Backpack’s four.

The Everyday Backpack Zip trades the MagLatch closure for a more subdued 270-degree zipper. Image: Peak Design

While the Everyday Backpack is offered in 20- and 30-litre options, the Everyday Backpack Zip can be had in 15L (fits 13″ laptop) and 20L (fits 15″ laptop) sizes.

It will still feature plenty of internal pockets for better organisation: stretchable and waterproof side and top pockets for cards, cords and accessories, and three more internal slip pockets for wallets, passports and other items. The pockets on both sides of the Everyday Backpack Zip accommodate a water bottle and a tripod.

Image: Peak Design

Everyday Totepack (USD 179.95)

Available only in a 20L size (fits 15″ laptops), the Everyday Totepack is an all-new Peak Design form-factor designed to be carried by hand, or as a backpack with shoulder straps deployed.

The all-new Everyday Totepack. Image: Peak Design

Like the Everyday Backpack, the Everyday Totepack allows for dual side access and wide top access via a magnetic clasp and weatherproof zip for greater security. Padded straps can be stowed to reduce clutter, while padded carry handles have magnetic clasps to keep them together.

The roll-top design allows for 5L of storage expansion, with two stowable external carry straps allowing for more bulky items to be secured on the outside with Peak Design’s Cord Hook system.

Everyday Tote (USD 149.95)

At 15L, the Everyday Tote has been updated with a new, smaller size for lower profile carry. Focussing on shoulder carry, the V2 Everyday Tote features two padded straps for hand/shoulder carry while packing a removable padded shoulder strap for cross-body sling carry.

The Everyday Tote has been reduced in size. Image: Peak Design

A single, wide opening on top can be accessed quickly with its magnetic clasp, with a weatherproof UltraZip for greater security. It has a stretchable inner pocket for items like shades, and two external organisation pockets sealed by zipper and magnet closure respectively. It fits a 13-inch laptop in a padded laptop sleeve with space for tablet and documents with a magnet-sealed sleeve.

A magnetic latch provides quick access. Image: Peak Design

Inside, the main compartment can be divided and organised with two FlexFold dividers. The Everyday Tote V2 allow external attachment of bulky items with two stowable external Cord Hook straps.

Everyday Messenger (USD 219.95)

In an even smaller 13L form factor, the Everyday Messanger is primarily designed for messenger bag-style carry. Built to be 24% lighter, the Everyday Messenger now also allows Cord Hook external attachment.

Image: Peak Design

Laptop and document capacity has also been improved, and more storage options have been added with stretchy internal pockets for smaller and larger items. Two external zipper pockets on the sides allow quick access to other essentials.

Accommodating a 13″ laptop along with pockets for tablets and documents, the MagLatch on the Everday Messenger V2 allows for expansion by about 3 litres.

Everyday Sling (from USD 79.95)

Available in 3L, 6L and 10L sizes, the lithe Everyday Sling is designed to be carried on the shoulders or even on the waist as a fanny pack. Two handy external carry straps make them easy to retrieve from stowage, while two FlexFold dividers (one on the 3L) improve organisation.

Image: Peak Design

While the 10L Sling accommodates a 13″ laptop and a full-fledged DSLR with 2-3 extra lens set, the tiny 3L fits a single DSLR kit only.

The largest 10L Sling can also be paired with luggage with its carry handle, but the smaller 3L and 6L Slings can be worn as a sling or a hip bag.

While Peak Design’s updates focus on new materials for sustainability and durability, new form factors like the Everyday Tote and Everyday Backpack Zip fill gaps in their lineup and ensuring it is more likely for everyone to find a bag for their needs.