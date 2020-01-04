Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi Partner To Form AirDrop-like Protocol, Invite Android Brands

86 SHARES Share Tweet

Ask anyone for their favourite iOS feature and AirDrop would top most lists. This seamless method of sharing of images, documents and other files between iPhones and even to iPad and Mac is made even better with the technology behind it – enabling files to be shared even without Wi-Fi or data connection.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi have joined forces to form Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance, while welcoming fellow Android smartphone brands to join in for network economies.

Andy Wu, Vice President of Oppo and President of the company’s Software Engineering Business Division said, “This three-brand partnership aims to bring the millions of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi users across the world effortless and more user-centric file sharing. This is a significant first step for Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi to better serve their users collectively, and we also welcome other Android smartphone brands to get involved to create a more open, effortless and interactive experience for users.”

The Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance seeks to propagate a standard of peer-to-peer (P2P) file transmission to promote ease of use and interoperability between mobile devices. Powered by Wi-Fi P2P technology, this protocol will boast speeds of up to 20MB/s, much faster than current Bluetooth transfer speeds.

Much like its iOS equivalent AirDrop, the protocol will utilise Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to scan for nearby devices. Oppo’s upcoming ColorOS 7 will feature a new “Oppo Share” button in the drop-down menu that can be long-pressed to send or receive files. Compatible Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo devices can repeat the same action to both send and receive files also.

Oppo Share will be implemented on all devices running ColorOS 7 (Android 10) and onwards. This latest software update will be rolled out to Oppo’s Find, Reno, R, and A series smartphones in Singapore in months to come.