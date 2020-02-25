94 SHARES Share Tweet

Oppo Find X2 Finally Finds a Launch Date

Foiled by the cancellation of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain due to COVID-19 fears, Chinese mobile manufacturing giant Oppo has set its sights on Friday, March 6th for its hotly-anticipated flagship Find X2 launch, to take place just in just days.

The sophomore follow-up to the inaugural Find X, the Oppo Find X2 will sport Qualcomm’s 5G flagship chip, the Snapdragon 865. It will be useful as Singapore transitions into the 5G age with its compatibility with Standalone and Non-Standalone network deployments.

Oppo also promises that the Find X2 will sport “the most advanced screen Oppo has developed to-date”, delivering “state-of-the-art resolution specifications, screen refresh rate, colour and high dynamic range”.

As expected, photography will also be a central theme to Oppo’s first flagship entry this year. The Find X2 Pro will have a customised flagship image sensor with great focus performance and image quality.

The Find X, first launched in 2018, disrupted the mobile world by being the first all-screen smartphone without any camera cut-outs or notches. Its stark design was enabled by its iconic motorised slide-out camera array that was later carried on in Oppo’s Reno line.

Oppo’s launch event will be held on Friday, 6 March at 5:30 pm Singapore time.