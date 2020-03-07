Oppo Find X2 Series Launched: 5G, 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED Display

78 SHARES Share Tweet

Oppo has announced its Find X2 series of flagship smartphones about a week after its planned launch date at Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona that has been cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.

The Find X2, which continues Oppo’s vanguard Find X branding that was last seen in 2018, sports top-notch display and camera features as its headline features.

Oppo Find X2: Display

The front of the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are dominated by a custom Oppo 10-bit 120Hz QHD+ Ultra Vision Screen with curved edges. This means you get a super-fast refresh rate along with a high resolution of 3168×1440 pixels.

Rated A+ by independent display reviewer DisplayMate, the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro sport a maximum brightness of 1200 nits, rich colour reproduction and along with a 240Hz tough sampling rate for better responsiveness while gaming.

This is all powered by the O1 Ultra Vision Engine with a separate display chip. This supports HDR video enhancement and Motion Clear, that intelligently increases the frame rate of videos on Netflix and YouTube up to 120fps and reduce motion jitter.

To complement this stunning display, the Oppo Find X2 phones feature Dolby Atmos for a more immersive entertainment experience.

Oppo Find X2: Camera

While the front is doubtlessly impressive, the rear holds its own equally. Behind the Find X2 Pro is a triple-camera array that consists of a 48-megapixel wide-angle main lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens that supports up to 60x zoom.

The triple camera array on the Find X2. Image: Oppo

The main camera boasts a large image sensor and a f/1.7 aperture. The camera array also sports All Pixel Omni-directional PDAF – the first-ever on a smartphone. This achieves 100% pixel focusing and omnidirectional focusing.

Now in its second generation, the 10x Hybrid Zoom telephoto lens has a revamped OIS driver chip and an image multi-focus fusion technology, its unique perspective augmented by the ultra wide-angle camera with its 120° field of view.

Equipped with Ultra Steady Video Pro, the Oppo Find X2 Pro performs well for video. It captures 4K 60fps videos with Live HDR during recording. For night time performance, all three cameras of the Find X2 support Ultra Night Mode.

Oppo Find X2: Performance

Within, the Find X2 phones sport all the components you would expect from a 2020 flagship. The Snapdragon 856 chipset, along with up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The devices also support dual-mode 5G connectivity which will be compatible with high-speed networks as they are rolled out.

Oppo’s Find X2 series supports 5G connectivity. Image: Oppo

Powered by 4,200mAh and 4,260mAh batteries respectively, the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro support Oppo’s latest 65W SuperVOOC 2.9 flash charge that enables a full charge in 38 minutes.

Oppo Find X2: Design

Oppo’s Find X2 Pro is clad in 6th Gen Gorilla glass, with an option for a Ceramic or Vegan Leather finish.

Image: Oppo

In terms of user interface, Oppo’s ColorOS 7.1 brings a much more simplified experience, along with battery life improvements of up to 38% and Dark Mode on 200 apps.

Oppo Find X2: Pricing and Availability

At EUR 1,199, the Oppo Find X2 Pro will be available in Black (Ceramic) and Orange (Vegan Leather) options with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. At EUR 999, the Oppo Find X2 can be found in Black (Ceramic) and Ocean (Glass) finishes, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Image: Oppo

Local pricing and availability of the Oppo will be announced at a later date.