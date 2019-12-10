Older Google Pixels Get On-Device Voice Processing & Other Upgrades

78 SHARES Share Tweet

Owners of the Google Pixel 4 rejoice: the new update brings revolutionary new features to Singaporeans across different

With the all new “next generation” Assistant, Google claims better response times to voice-based requests, with on-device speech processing eliminating the need to wait for processing to be done on the cloud.

A focus on multitasking can be seen with the redesigned interface, which allows for better visibility on other apps. Assistant can also quickly launch apps, search the phone or share information on the screen, along with other upgrades.

Assistant can now also be more context aware, being able to perform complex tasks on your phone using voice controls alone. Users can ask Assistant to “show my photos from Bali”, and narrow the request down by saying “the ones at the beach.” They can then perform an added action by saying something like “send it to Mum”.

In addition to a more powerful Assistant, Pixel owners will be able to turn apply a portrait mode effect to photos in post. Video call will also be improved with better audio performance, while video quality will be improved by leveraging on the Pixel 4’s 90Hz high-refresh rate display. The camera will also intelligently keep participants in the frame with automatic adjustments, while users can play with Portrait effect while in a video call.

The powerful Recorder function, a standout feature in our Pixel 4 review, now comes to the Pixel 2, 3 and 3a. That’s very good news for older Pixel owners, but unfortunately one more strike against the Pixel 4 in terms of exclusivity.

This feature enables the phone to transcribe spoken word audio into text – especially useful for journalists, students, those taking minutes for meetings and for those with hearing disabilities.

Pixel owners can download the updates in the coming weeks by updating to the latest version of Android via the Google Play Store.