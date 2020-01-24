New Fujifilm X-T200 Boasts “Digital Gimbal”, Uses Gyros For Ultra-smooth 4K Video

94 SHARES Share Tweet

Fujifilm has announced the X-T200, their latest APS-C crop sensor mirrorless camera that replaces the X-T100 that was launched mid-2018. It boasts improvements from its predecessor across the board, including an enhanced EVF, fully articulating LCD, upgraded AF, HDR and video stabilisation.

The Fujifilm X-T200. Image: Fujifilm

At the centre of the X-T200 is a new 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and a 3.5x faster processor that enables up to 8fps of continuous stills shooting, along with 4K/30p and 1080/120p video. This also means that rolling shutter is minimised, and autofocus has been boosted with the use of phase-detection pixels across the sensor.

While it still isn’t a full-fledged X-Trans sensor like higher-tier X-series cameras like the Fujifilm X-T3, the X-T200 delivers 11 digital film simulation modes, along with 20 Advanced Filters for more creative options. The on-sensor phase-detection system and the improved AF algorithm allows for an improved Face/Eye Detection AF for groups, individuals or even selfies.

The X-T200 now features a fully-articulating LCD display, where the X-T100 could only tilt and flip out. Image: Fujifilm

Video is the next great frontier for most camera manufacturers, and Fujifilm has delivered on its X-T200 the ability to record in HDR. More impressive is its all-new “Digital Gimbal” capability, which utilises gyroscopic sensors to control camera shake. Firmware improvements allow for video clips to be trimmed and transferred to the user’s smartphones without the need for additional fuss.

The Fujifilm X-T200 will be available in Silver, Dark Silver and Champagne Gold in late February 2020 at an RRP of SGD 1,248, bundled with the XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens. Also to be launched in late February 2020 is the Fujinon XC35mmF2 lens, a fast 50mm-equivalent prime. Its price is to be announced.

The Fujifilm X-T200. Image: Fujifilm

Announced together with the X-T200 is a new lens for Fujifilm’s professional medium format GFX-series cameras.

The Fujinon GF45-100F4 R LM OIS WR will also join Fujifilm’s lineup in late February 2020. Bringing an equivalent zoom focal range of 36mm to 79mm, the GF45-100F4 R LM OIS WR joins Fujifilm’s other two GF zoom lenses: the GF32-64mmF4 R LM WR (21-51mm equivalent) and the GF100-200mmF5.6 R LM OIS WR (80-160mm equivalent), covering a full zoom range.

With its moderate zoom range, GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR provides versatile performance for nature, landscape and portrait photographers. It features powerful 5-axis, five-stop image stabilisation (CIPA). With one super ED lens element, one ED element and three aspherical elements amidst 16 elements in 12 groups, the lens delivers “astonishing” image sharpness and minimised forms of aberration like luminance shift and colour bleeding.

The GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR mounted on a Fujifilm GFX camera. Image: Fujifilm

A high-speed linear autofocus motor also delivers near-silent, accurate performance, while 11 dust- and weather-resistant seals allow for usage in the most demanding situations, down to -10 degrees Celcius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

Weighing a notch above 1kg (1,005g/2.2lb), and measuring 144.5mm (5.69in) and 93mm (3.66in) in length and circumference respectively, the GF45-100mmF4 R LM OIS WR is lightweight and portable despite being designed for Fujifilm’s medium format cameras.