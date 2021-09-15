New 2021 Apple iPad mini 6 Now Has Thin-bezels, Apple Pencil 2 Support

101 SHARES Share Tweet

2021 Apple iPad mini 6

The iPad mini has always been one of the top picks for those looking for an ultra-portable tablet device. From pilots, doctors to avid readers looking to clock in a few chapters on the move, the new 8.3” iPad mini 6 launched this 2021 packs a larger display into a smaller body for increased productivity – compared to the iPad mini 5 launched in 2019.

iPad mini 2021: new thin-bezel design and super-fast A15 Bionic chip

The iPad mini 2021 features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that’s sharper and larger than its predecessor. Image: Apple﻿

With the A15 Bionic chipset, the iPad mini boasts a 40% jump in CPU and 80% better GPU performance. Cellular models also sport 5G connectivity up to 3.5Gbps, along with wired data transfers that are up to 10x faster than the previous Lightning model with the inclusion of a USB-C charging port.



Image: Apple

=Like the iPad Air 2020, the new iPad mini 2021 features a Touch ID sensor on its power button and also offers support of the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil.



Preorders for the new iPad mini starts now from USD 499 (SGD 749), and will be available from 24th September 2021.

Image: Apple



9th generation iPad 2021

On the other hand, the baseline budget iPad 2021 which has been popular among students, is now available starting at an affordable SGD 499.



While it features the classic iPad style with forehead and chin bezels, the new iPad 9th generation now features the A13 Bionic chip that unlocks 20% more performance than the previous generation.



The new iPad also comes with Centre Stage to take advantage of the wider from-facing camera more engaging video call angles that automatically track to keep them in view. True Tone also makes its way on the baseline iPad for the first time, comes with 64GB of storage at the minimum up from the previous 32GB.