Lumos Auro projector review

Projectors are usually associated with premium prices and a troublesome setup, but Singapore startup Lumos is changing that. In this Lumos Auro projector review, we see if it lives up to its promise of delivering an experience that will wow cinema lovers.



Out of the box, the Lumos Auro projector appears impressively sleek.

At SGD 299, this projector is affordable yet boasts impressive and user-oriented features like a 1080P resolution, Dolby Audio and a short throw that seems ideal for tiny Singaporean homes.

Lumos Auro projector: resolution and image quality

While 4K UHD resolution, HDR and other top-notch visual features are commonplace among televisions, projectors are a fundamentally different technology. With images blown up big, the best projectors are better defined by their ability to effectively project vivid images in different conditions: measured in brightness.



That’s not to say that other features don’t matter for projectors, but without good brightness levels they can’t display vivid, colour-accurate images on the far wall in daylight anyway.



Image: VR Zone

That’s a relief, since the 6000-lumen bulb of the Lumos Auro performed admirably in our review. Like with most other projectors, you’ll definitely want to kill the lights and shut the curtains. But even if you don’t have blackout blinds, some seeping daylight wouldn’t hurt the image much.



Most impressive, however, is the inclusion of a 1080P resolution. Projectors with similar resolutions from notable brands like Epson can cost more than 3 times as much: like the Epson TW650 home theatre projector at SGD 1,099. Even at that cost, it is only able to pump out 3,100 lumens, which might be an issue in brighter rooms.

With a 30fps refresh rate, the Lumos Auro performs sufficiently well for movies. Image: Lumos Auro user

Though the output of the Lumos Auro was bright and tack-sharp, the edges are ever so slightly blurry. Producing images that are sharp from edge to edge requires high-quality optics that can be expensive; this blurring isn’t obvious when viewing from more reasonable watching distances anyway.

Setup

﻿The manual focus and keystone adjustment wheels on the Lumos Auro. Image: VR Zone

At a third of the cost of similarly-specced alternatives, the Lumos Auro understandably requires some additional effort in setup.



Like most projectors, the Auro has screw holes that allow it to be mounted on a tripod or ceiling. Being an LCD projector, its larger size also means that you’ll probably want to mount this in a more permanent location – but that also means you’ll only have to set this up once.



﻿The Lumos Auro has an adjustment thumb screw that lifts the front end about 3cm. Image: VR Zone

Both manual, the keystone correction and focus mechanism requires users to eyeball the frame and the focus when you first set it up. A thumbscrew also allows you to raise the front end of the projector about 3cm if you choose to house it on your coffee table.



With its short throw of 1.3:1, you can achieve a 100-inch image from around 3 metres (or even larger if placed further), which should fit even the most space-constrained HDB apartments in Singapore.

Connectivity & smart features

We received the more premium “smart” version that will come at a $100 premium over the regular model. At SGD 398, this model will come with built-in apps to access Netflix and YouTube, along with other casting apps that allow you to wirelessly cast from your mobile phone or tablet.



The YouTube app worked fine, although like with smart TVs, connecting a keyboard or mouse via USB will definitely help with usability especially when browsing or searching for videos.



﻿Apart from 2 USB-A ports, there’s also 1 VGA, 1 WAN and 2 HDMI ports. There’s also an SD card slot if you want to play videos directly, and two 3.5mm jacks for audio. Image: VR Zone

That’s really no issue at all if you go for the SGD 299 base model. A HDMI cable hooked up to a tablet or extra smartphone you have lying around, and you have yourself an entertainment system … well, almost.



For audio, the in-built speakers on the Lumos Auro really are there to be used in a pinch. You’ll be thankful for the Bluetooth connectivity that will let you connect to your existing audio system or a sound bar, but without latency-correcting tech like AptX, you might be better off with a cabled connection via 3.5mm jack.

Verdict

﻿The Lumos Auro also comes with a remote control, HDMI and RCA cables. Image: VR Zone

Dishing out impressive specs despite its $299 price tag, it’s little wonder that the Lumos Auro sold out within minutes of launch. Most customers have also been satisfied by the device, and rightly so – you’ll be hard-pressed to find a projector that delivers the same resolution, sharpness in an overall pleasant package at this price point.



But there’s a fair bit of UX and CX considerations to weigh out before taking the plunge. With the high demand, be prepared to wait some time for your Lumos projector as the company is relatively new.



Even with these considered, the base model is a great, no-frills addition to your AV setup at under SGD 300. With it, you’re all prepped for a large-screen movie night experience when you finally can have all your friends over.

You can find out more about the Lumos Auro here.