Lenovo’s New Yoga PCs Come To Singapore: iMac, Surface Studio Killer?

Lenovo shared its status as #1 PC company worldwide with the recent quarter’s financial results, alongside a new family of Yoga devices. Available in three premium line-ups, the Yoga A-series all-in-one, Yoga C-series convertible and Yoga S-series slim laptops all sport new additions.

Yoga S940 Premium Slim Laptop (From SGD 3,099)

Designed with slimness at the forefront, the Yoga S940 joins the S-series of thin-and-light laptops. At just 1.2kg and 12.2mm thick, the Yoga S940 packs Lenovo’s cutting edge Smart Assist AI that enables useful features.

These include automatic ambient noise filters to enhance video call quality, along with sensors that automatically lock the laptop the moment you turn your head away from the display. The sensors also can detect when you leave the laptop and lock the display to prevent visual hacking. Active windows can also be rearranged to an external monitor based on user attention.

Clad in Contour Glass around its narrow bezels on all four sides, the Yoga S940 looks sleeker. It also boasts Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos speaker audio, with the ability to cast up to 4K resolution with VESA DisplayHDR400.

Yoga C940 Premium Convertible (From SGD 2,899)

A 2-in-1 convertible laptop with an all-metal chassis, the premium Yoga C940 is full of innovative and user-oriented built-in features. These include a TrueBlock Privacy shutter, Windows Hello facial biometric authentication, and a Windows Ink-compatible stylus pen that charges when stored in a compact silo on the side.

The exclusive Q-Control optimises thermal performance by allowing Intelligent Cooling Mode. This boosts battery life of up to 17.5 hours in FHD and up to 10.5 hours with a UHD display.

Onboard is the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with a VESA DisplayHDR400 certified display that is capable of upscaling video content on Windows Media Player. It also boasts Dolby Vision and a rotating Rotating Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos allowing for great sound in a variety of positions.

Yoga A940 Premium All-in-One (From SGD 4,299)

A formidable tool for content creators, the Yoga A940 station sports a large 27-inch 4K In-Plane Switching touchscreen display boasting Dolby Vision. Reminiscent of the Surface Studio, the Yoga A940 can be used as a regular display, or tilted to a 25-degree angle in drafting mode for use with a digital pen.

This makes it ideal for digital artists, animators and designers, as well as videographers, photographers and designers with its Lenovo Precision Dial. A 15W Qi charging pad further adds functionality to the Yoga A940 station.

Other Yoga Premium Devices

Also launched is the Yoga S740 slim laptop. Starting from SGD 1,999, the 14-inch S740 packs up to 10th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce GPUs along with other innovative user-oriented features like hands-free IR camera login and a time-of-flight sensor.

At 1.4kg and 14.9mm thick, the Yoga S740 also features an upgraded Eye Care mode, along with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision with an optional 4K VESA HDR400 display. It packs up to 15 hours of battery life.

Down from the Yoga C940 is the convertible Yoga C740 that starts from SGD 1,999. It boasts a sleek design with narrow bezels on all four edges, along with pen support. The 2-in-1 convertible also features a TrueBlock Privacy Shutter and fingerprint log-in.

RapidCharge on the Yoga C740 complements the battery life of up to 13 hours on the device. It also packs up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and Dolby Atmos speakers.

Another 2-in-1 convertible option is the Yoga C640 that starts at SGD 1,499. It packs up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors in a sleek form factor with slim bezels on all sides. It also packs a fingerprint scanner, 360-degree flexible hinge and pen support.

All products are currently on display at Funan Mall Level 1 until Sunday, 1 December. Each product purchased entitles customers to two years of premium care as well as launch-exclusive gifts worth up to SGD 697 (limited to the first 50 customers). This includes the Star Wars Jedi Challenge (worth SGD 379), a Lenovo USB-C Laptop Powerbank (worth SGD 199) and a Lenovo Yoga Mouse (worth SGD 199).