Jabra Elite Active 75t Announced In Singapore: AirPods Pro Alternative?

Debuting at CES 2020, the Jabra Elite Active 75t has been announced in Singapore, months after the classic Jabra Elite 75t was launched. Updated models of the wildly popular Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless in-ear headphones that we loved, the Jabra Elite 75t features a revamped form-factor and increased battery life.

The Jabra Elite 75t Active in Mint (R), next to the Apple AirPods Pro (L). Image: Ian Ling/VR Zone

At 7.5 hours standalone, the Jabra Elite 75t classic and Active models offer a total of 28 hours of battery life with the charging cases – a huge boost over the 5 hours/20 hours of the Jabra Elite 65t/65t Active. This all comes in an absolutely compact form-factor that fits in your ‘watch’ pocket – the tiny one on your jeans which you stuff coins into.

The increase in battery life alongside the size reduction has been attributed to miniaturisation technology borrowed from its sister company, GN Hearing, that specialises in hearing aids. The compact case has also been updated with USB-C, helping reduce cable clutter while enabling 1 hour of use with 15 minutes of fast charging.

Versus the classic model, the Jabra Elite Active 75t offers added water resistance: rated IP65 to the IP55 of the earlier-launched version. Paired with a grippier build, the 75t Active is designed with the same sleek, professional form factor but with the added ability to resist sweat and the elements, while staying embedded in your ear canal.

Also adapted from GN Hearing is a new customisable music experience with the Jabra Sound+ app. Users can perform a hearing test on the app, and elect to adapt audio through their unique listening signature.

Like the classic Jabra Elite 75t, the Active model boasts a four-mic array that enables the same crisp call quality as its predecessor the Jabra 65t, along with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and HearThrough mode for better situational awareness.

The lack of active noise cancelling (ANC) is a bummer – especially with Apple and Sony‘s extremely attractive true wireless ANC offerings launched last year, along with Jabra’s attractive Elite 85h ANC wireless headphones. At SGD 288 (USD 179.99), the Jabra Elite 75t leans hard on ergonomics and battery life against the relentless competition.

Jabra’s Elite Active 75t holds its own against the Apple AirPods Pro and its 5/24 hour battery life (against 7.5/28 hours on the Elite Active 75t), IPX4 water and dust resistance (against the IP57 on the Active 75t). The case and ergonomics have also got on par with the AirPods Pro – comparably compact and operable with a single hand. However, it lacks the vital, transformative ANC tech we will expect to be prevalent this 2020.

Also launched at CES 2020 and announced in Singapore today is the Jabra 45h. Breaking into the affordable, portable and wireless headphone market, the Jabra 45h sports incredible 40mm drivers, a 40-hour battery, superb comfort and a foldable form-factor.

The Jabra Elite 45h in Gold/Beige. Image: Ian Ling/VR Zone

It is touted to be ideal for long-haul trips, with eight hours of battery life with only 15 minutes of quick charging. However, like the Jabra 75t, it will not offer ANC.

The Jabra Elite 75t in Titanium/Black is already available at in Singapore at an RRP of SGD 288. An additional version, Gold/Beige will be available in Q1 2020. The Jabra Elite 75t Active will be available in Navy, Grey, Sienna and Mint. The Jabra Elite 45h will be available in Titanium/Black, Gold/Beige and Navy. Both the Elite 75t and Elite 45h are slated to arrive in Singapore in Q2 2020.

At the time of publishing, no pricing information is available.