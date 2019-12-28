iPhone XR Beats Samsung To Dominate Global Smartphone Sales… at 3% Market Share

101 SHARES Share Tweet

This year’s iPhone 11 (SGD 1,149/USD 699) and iPhone 11 Pro (SGD 1,649/USD 999) devices have performed admirably in tests at VR Zone, and across a wide swathe of other tech sites. Though they dominated the headlines, many might have missed Apple’s act of retaining this venerable 2018 device on the Apple Store at SGD 979/USD 599.

According to the market research site Counterpoint Research‘s Market Pulse study, the iPhone XR led the pack yet again in Q3 2019 global smartphone market sales in terms of market share. Indeed, apart from the phone’s launch quarter in Q3 2018, the iPhone XR has topped this list consistently till now.

2019Q3 Global Smartphone Top 10 Model Sales Market Share. Image: Counterpoint Research

In fact, the iPhone XR alone made up a quarter of total Apple sales this quarter and was the bestselling smartphone model for Apple in all regions. Counterpoint Research attributes this to price adjustments made in China and other markets that kept the handset competitive.

The study also showed a very strong performance by Samsung and Oppo, both of which had three handset models in the top 10. Also commendable was Apple’s newly-launched iPhone 11, which made it to the top 5 within its launch quarter.

The 2019 iPhone 11 (R) atop the 2018 iPhone XR (L). Image: Ian Ling

Notably devoid of flagship models, the list consists mainly of mid-tier and flagship-minor models like the Huawei P30 and the iPhone XR/11.

Usually a strong performer, Huawei and Honor’s poor performance here could be attributed to the removal of Google Mobile Services from its current smartphone lineup, although the P30 from March 2019 retains access to GMS, making it relevant for users outside of China.

The Huawei P30. Image: Huawei

Counterpoint Research also notes the shifting dynamics of its top 10 list. This year, the ten best-selling models represented 17% of global smartphone sales, over 15% in the same quarter last year. However, combined wholesale revenue of these models has declined 30% in the same time frame.

The research company attributes this to changes in market segmentation, with mid-tier smartphones increasing greatly in feature-set trickling down from the flagship segment. These include triple cameras, large OLED displays, and in-display fingerprint scanners.

The implementation of these additional features and components have thinned out the margins with an overall fall in global handset profits of 11% YoY in the same one-year comparison period.