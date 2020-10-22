iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro Day 1 Review: Closing The Gap

94 SHARES Share Tweet

iPhone 12 & iPhone 12 Pro review

One of the biggest overhauls to iPhone design, the flat-edged iPhone 12 series is even more so an overhaul of the 2020 iPhone lineup.

Launched ahead of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are the iPhone 12 (from SGD 1,299) and iPhone 12 Pro (from SGD 1,649): two phones $350 apart but separated by only a handful of distinguishing features.

What do you get for $350 extra?

The iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12

Weighing 26g more, the iPhone 12 Pro is clad in a more premium-feeling stainless steel frame which is a fingerprint magnet, but its glass surface has a satin finish that alleviates it. The reverse is true with the iPhone 12’s matte aluminium bands and glossy glass surface.

The two iPhone 12 devices are similarly sized but have different finishes. Image: Ian Ling

You do get one extra telephoto camera and a LiDAR sensor for lowlight autofocus, along with a smattering of other upgrades like Dolby Vision video in 60fps instead of 30fps.

Overall improvements

New design

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, with stainless steel band around the device. Image: Ian Ling

One of the main changes to the iPhone lineup was the new design. Flush and flat, the bands allow for a slightly larger screen in the same footprint, which makes the user experience much more immersive.

MagSafe wireless charging

The Magsafe charging indicator, with the charger powering the phone through a silicone case. Image: Ian Ling

Aiming to improve the wireless charging experience, Apple’s newly-revived MagSafe charging tech uses a series of magnets to keep the charger attached to the rear of the phone at the most optimal spot. There’s also compatible tech like cases and wallets that allow for more efficient charging pass-through.

Wired charging over Lightning of course still delivers faster charge times. Image: Ian Ling

Used with a 20W charging brick, charge times are of course not as quick as directly charging the devices via Lighting port.

Cameras

The iPhone 12 Pro features the same three camera array, but with an additional LiDAR sensor and an improved main camera. Image: Ian Ling

Are the differences visible? The short answer: no. The long answer: only in certain situations. I’m for one glad that the Ultra Wide lens now is Night Mode-capable, and preliminary tests show modest improvement in terms of detail in dark scenes.

The iPhone 12 only has two cameras, although it sports the same improved main camera as the Pro model. Image: Ian Ling

The verdict

Coming in a few $350 cheaper, the iPhone 12 boasts leaps and bounds of improvements over the iPhone 11. Now available in the same size, sporting the same OLED screen, powered by the same processor and with 2/3 of the cameras, the iPhone 12 does almost everything the Pro can for less.

But that doesn’t mean that the iPhone 12 Pro is not a good deal: where the iPhone 11 Pro had brought the capabilities of flagship iPhones to the next level, the iPhone 12 Pro refines it with a few extra improvements, and a hard-hitting form factor revision.

It’s a Pro device, through and through, so if you’ve always demanded nothing but the best, it’s still a discernible upgrade.