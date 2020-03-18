109 SHARES Share Tweet

About one and a half years after its groundbreaking iPad Pro launched in October 2018, Apple has quietly announced its successor via press release just today. The new iPad Pro is equipped with an all-new LIDAR depth-sensing scanner, an added ultrawide camera and a new Magic Keyboard with backlit keys and trackpad.

The 2020 iPad Pro (L) and the new Magic Keyboard (R). Image: Apple

Like its predecessor, the new iPad Pro sports a squared-off chassis in 11- and 12.9-inch sizes. It delivers the same edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display experience with P3 wide colour gamut support. The ProMotion display delivers refresh rates of up to 120Hz for smoother animations and responsiveness.

It will sport the new 8-core A12Z Bionic chip that will deliver improved performance, along with 10 hours of battery life and Wifi and LTE connectivity that is up to 60% faster.

Ultrawide Camera

With the addition of the ultrawide camera, the 2020 iPad Pro is also the first iPad with a multi-camera array on the rear. Like the cameras on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro launched in September 2019, the 10-megapixel ultrawide perspective “zooms” out two times to capture dramatic scenes and create new photographic possibilities.

The new iPad Pro has also been improved for video and audio with five studio-quality mics on board, which Apple touts to capture “super clean audio” and the “quietest details”. This makes it ideal for “filmmakers, video professionals, podcasters, and other content creators” as a “versatile mobile studio”.

LIDAR Scanner

The dual rear-facing cameras on the iPad Pro, along with the new LIDAR scanner. Image: Apple

The new LIDAR scanner on the 2020 iPad Pro enhances its capabilities as an AR consumption and production tool. It is able to measure the distance to objects up to five metres away and works with data from the cameras and motion sensors through new depth frameworks to enable “a whole new class of AR experiences”.

The Measure app will be able to automatically measure someone’s height and the dimensions of an object more quickly. It has also been improved in terms of interface, by supporting finer measurements and allowing users to save a list of measurements or screenshots for future reference.

The new LIDAR scanner improves AR measurements. Image: Apple

Trackpad Support

Trackpad support also arrives on the iPad. It’s a redesigned experience that involves a circular cursor that indicates UI elements that can be interacted with. Gesture support also makes it easy to switch between apps, call up the dock, access the control centre and bring up the apps in Slide Over.

This will be available on the 2020 iPad Pro with the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which joins the second-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard Folio. It packs a click-anywhere trackpad and a backlit keyboard, packed in a “floating design” with cantilevered hinges for infinite adjustments up to 130 degrees.

The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which offers backlit keys, a click-anywhere trackpad and infinite tilt adjustments. Image: Apple

For all iPad Pro models and compatible iPads, iPadOS 13.4 will bring trackpad support and will work with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and other third-party mice.

Orders for the 2020 iPad Pro begin today via the Apple website, and will be available in stores beginning next week. It can be had in silver and space grey finishes, and with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage.

The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro starts at SGD 1,199 (Wifi only) and SGD 1,419 (Wifi + Cellular), while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at SGD 1,499 (Wifi) and SGD 1,719 (Wifi + Cellular).

For the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPads Pro, the Magic Keyboard will cost SGD 439 and SGD 519 respectively.

Education pricing is available, with the iPads Pro starting at SGD 1,129 and SGD 1,349, the Magic Keyboard costing SGD 409 and SGD 489, and new Smart Keyboard Folio costing SGD 239 and SGD 279 for 11-inch and 12.9-inch models respectively. The second-generation Apple Pencil will cost SGD 179.