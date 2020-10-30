101 SHARES Share Tweet

Cypress Cove architecture on 11th Gen Intel Core S-Series Rocket Lake chips

Slated for availability in early 2021, Intel’s 11th Gen Intel Core S-series Rocket Lake desktop processors have been announced to receive Cypress Cove cores. This new architecture uses Ice Lake core design but with the manufacturing process ported back from 10nm to 14nm and combined with Tiger Lake graphics architecture.

Cypress Cove improvments

A slightly more affordable and power-efficient version of their flagship chips, the new Rocket Lake processors will be available in i5, i7 and i9 versions. It will boast improved clock speeds along with a slew of improvements: