Recent News
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home > Apps > Instagram Breakdown Forces Users Off Phones On Thanksgiving
AppsFacebookInstagramNews

Instagram Breakdown Forces Users Off Phones On Thanksgiving

Ian Ling

Instagram is offline for many of its users, and many irate users have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations.

With many US-based users celebrating Thanksgiving, some have lamented that the popular social networking service is forcing its users to socialise with their families.

Websites Down Detector and Outage.Report corroborated their sentiments, with a surge in user reports beginning 10pm SGT (2pm GMT). Reports seem to be concentrated in populated parts of the United States, Europe and India.

Issues also seem to vary between user profiles. Some have reported that their profiles can be loaded, while others are faced with a blank screen when launching the app.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has not been spared from this outage. Users have also reported issues but it seems not as widespread as its sister service. Whatsapp, also owned by Facebook, seems to have gone unhindered.

Just months ago in July, Facebook’s trinity of apps underwent a day-long blackout, causing widespread disarray for hundreds of millions of users who rely on its platforms for communication.

Ian Ling
http://uncommontragedy.com
Ian is the resident Tech Monkey and Head of Content at VR Zone. His training in Economics and Political Science is at the basis of his love for journalism and storytelling. A photographer by passion, and an audiophile by obsession, Ian is captivated by all forms of tech that makes enthusiasts tick.

Related Articles

Facebook trending topics
News

Facebook takes another feature out of Twitter’s playbook, testing new feature for trending topics

News

Finally, a device that lets you hug people over the internet!

NewsVirtual Reality/Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality Content Market will more than double, says Technavio report

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Read previous post:
Secretlab’s New Titan XL Is 25% Larger

Step aside, armchairs. Singapore-based gaming chair superpower Secretlab has announced the Titan XL, a whole 25% larger than its award-winning...

Close