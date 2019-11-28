Instagram Breakdown Forces Users Off Phones On Thanksgiving

62 SHARES Share Tweet

Instagram is offline for many of its users, and many irate users have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations.

With many US-based users celebrating Thanksgiving, some have lamented that the popular social networking service is forcing its users to socialise with their families.

Instagram before shutting down on thanksgiving so people are forced to socialize with their families #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/pzT2ytBxR0 — 🌚 (@Juhhsten) November 28, 2019

Websites Down Detector and Outage.Report corroborated their sentiments, with a surge in user reports beginning 10pm SGT (2pm GMT). Reports seem to be concentrated in populated parts of the United States, Europe and India.

Issues also seem to vary between user profiles. Some have reported that their profiles can be loaded, while others are faced with a blank screen when launching the app.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has not been spared from this outage. Users have also reported issues but it seems not as widespread as its sister service. Whatsapp, also owned by Facebook, seems to have gone unhindered.

Just months ago in July, Facebook’s trinity of apps underwent a day-long blackout, causing widespread disarray for hundreds of millions of users who rely on its platforms for communication.