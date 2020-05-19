101 SHARES Share Tweet

IFA Berlin organisers gfu and Messe Berlin have held a virtual press conference earlier today, attended by media from the world over. IFA directors Dirk Koslowski and Jens Heithecker went over the organisation’s plans to hold a “real-life” IFA Global Press Conference 2020 and IFA 2020 within the year.

IFA Executive Director Jens Heithecker addresses journalists attending the virtual press conference. Image: IFA Berlin

Slated to be held in Berlin in September 2020, the IFA Global Press Conference 2020 has been moved forward from April when original plans for the event in Cyprus had to be scrapped.

The GPC will retain its previous format, and the organisers expect 800 journalists from around the world to attend the event physically.

Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon will be the opening keynote speaker at IFA 2020. Image IFA Berlin

Why the need for a physical event? “For brands and media this is an important opportunity to physically see and celebrate the latest innovation,” said IFA Director Heithecker, “which will drive the recovery and rebound of our industry.”

In a separate announcement, Koslowski highlighted that IFA 2020, held from 3-5 September, will be “based on the core as a physical event”, and that they are working to set up an exhibition site in Berlin for the “first physical event right after the Corona outbreak.”

IFA 2020 will combine four of its core functions during its invite-only physical event in September 2020. Image: IFA Berlin

IFA 2020 Special Edition will combine its four events, and will not be open to public. Instead, it will run as an invitation-only event encompassing IFA GPC, IFA Next & IFA SHIFT Mobility, IFA Global Markets and IFA Business, Retail & Meeting Lounges.

Despite the green light, the tradeshow is limited to 5,000 participants. To enable those who are unable to be there physically not to miss out on the action, IFA will offer “everybody” a chance to be part of a Virtual IFA Experience.