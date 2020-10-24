101 SHARES Share Tweet

Huawei Mate 40 Devices

Huawei has now experienced more than a year and a half of sanctions from the US, which have affected its Mate 30, P30 and now Mate 40 flagship phone.

Sizing and colours

Available in three sizes – the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ come with a new “Space Ring” design with quad cameras, along with a curved display Huawei calls the “88º Horizon Display”.

Available in five colours: Black, White, and Mystic Silver, the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro is also available in vegan leather in Sunflower Yellow and Olive Green. The top-tier Mate 40 Pro+ can be had in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Display

This year, the Mate 40 phones all feature a 90Hz refresh rate OLED display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate for extra smoothness. They also feature in-display fingerprint sensors and hole-punch display cut-outs.

Processor: Kirin 9000

The second smartphone with a 5nm-process chip to hit the market after the iPhone 12, Huawei claims the Kirin 9000 chipset on the Mate 40 phones sport 30% more transistors than the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic chip. It also has a 5G modem chip with 5x the downlink and 2x the uplink speed compared to the Qualcomm X55 5G chipset.

There’s also a whopping 24-core GPU that allows for smoother gaming visuals. The Kirin 9000 is Huawei’s secret weapon in achieving the “longest-lasting 5G battery life” on a smartphone due to optimisation.

Battery

There are respectable battery capacities throughout the series with 4,200mAh for the Mate 40 and 4,400mAh for the Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+. But optimisation is the name of the game, along with a 66W fast charging capability and 50W wireless charging – compared to 25W and 20W wired charging for the Note20 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro respectively.

Cameras

All Mate 40 devices will feature quad cameras with their 50-megapixel “Super Sensing” standard wide RYYB f/1.9 cameras. The basic Mate 40 has a 17mm-equivalent ultra-wide, 3x telephoto with a total of 5x optical zoom range.

The Mate 40 expands the zoom range to 7x with a 5x 12-megapixel periscope camera, and a 20-megapixel ultra-wide “Cine” camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

Huawei has the largest sensors. Image: Huawei

Expanding it even more is the Mate 40 Pro+ with 5 cameras: sharing the same super-sensing wide 50-megapixel lens as the other devices, it also shares the Ultra Wide Cine shooter as the Mate 40 Pro and 3x telephoto lens as the Mate 40.

But it adds a 8-megapixel 10x periscope camera with OIS and a Time of Flight (TOF) camera for depth sensing – resulting in a whopping 17x optical zoom range. It also sports a new Free-Form lens to counteract the distortion usually found on wide-angle lenses.

All Mate 40 series phones are also capable of filming in 240fps and enjoy a host of other AI-enabled cinematic features like Anti Portrait Distortion AI Tracking Mode and Super Steady Shot.

Other features

For an enjoyable experience all around, the Mate 40 offers dual stereo speakers with an improved bass response for a more enjoyable entertainment experience be it games or movies.

Quad speakers on the Huawei Mate 40 phones. Image: Huawei

The software on the Mate 40 devices have also been improving tremendously with touch-free gestures similar to Project Soli on the Google Pixel 4 devices. Huawei Mate 40 users will be able to swipe their hands up and down to scroll, left and right to flip through books and photo gallery, and toward the phone to answer calls or play/pause music.

A new Dynamic AOD (always on display) and Eyes on Display conserves battery by only powering up the phone’s display when you’re looking at it,

Huawei’s Mate 40 devices feature attention-aware tech like Eyes On Display. Image: Huawei

Porsche Design

There’s also an upcoming Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS version with an all-new octagonal design language, although there’s no other updates as of yet.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS features a temperature sensor. Image: Huawei

Huawei v Google & Trump

As with previous Huawei phones that lack access to Google Mobile Services (GMS), the new Android 10-based Mate 40 phones will require some level of workaround to access certain services. Petal Search and Huawei’s AppGallery grant access to a wide array of APK files for installation.

Pricing and availability

The base Huawei Mate 40 starts at EUR 899 (~SGD 1,448). The Huawei Mate 40 Pro starts at EUR 1,199 (~SGD 1,931), while the Mate 40 Pro+ is priced from EUR 1,399 (~SGD 2,253).

The premium Porsche Design Huawei Mate 40 RS starts from EUR 2,295 (~SGD3,696).