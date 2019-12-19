Huawei & Samsung’s Plans For Next-Gen Foldable Phones

62 SHARES Share Tweet

Despite Motorola’s nostalgic #throwback Razr 2019, Samsung and Huawei still rule the roost when it comes to headlines about foldable phones. The three companies have interestingly adopted very different approaches with their foldables – Huawei screen-out, Samsung screen-in, and Motorola folding a regular-shaped phone screen-in to form a square. Neat.

Huawei Mate X

Embattled following Trump’s sanctions, the Mate X (USD 2,400) has been a China-exclusive device, though plans are in place to bring it to Europe in the first quarter of 2020.

Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, told Frandroid that the Mate X will receive an update next year. It will sport an improved hinge, tougher display and faster components.

Compared to Samsung’s mechanism, Huawei’s Mate X puts less strain on the display with a less acute bend being on the outside of the phone. It also means that the phone, while folded, can display on both sides for added functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Speaking of the Motorola Razr 2019, Samsung seems to be headed in exactly that direction. Images on Chinese social media platform Weibo are showing what purports to be Samsung’s next foldable.





Much unlike the Galaxy Fold (and much like the Motorola Razr 2019), the new phone folds vertically like clamshells of yore. There’s Samsung’s characteristic hole-punch in the main screen for the selfie camera, and what seems to be a tiny external display next to the twin main cameras to show the time and date.

Reports are indicating that Samsung might be producing a more affordable foldable at around USD 845, although the similarly-styled Motorola Razr 2019 came in at USD 1,499.