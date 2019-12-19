Recent News
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Home > Personal Technology > Android > Huawei & Samsung’s Plans For Next-Gen Foldable Phones
AndroidHuaweiNewsPersonal TechnologySamsungSmartphones

Huawei & Samsung’s Plans For Next-Gen Foldable Phones

Ian Ling

Despite Motorola’s nostalgic #throwback Razr 2019, Samsung and Huawei still rule the roost when it comes to headlines about foldable phones. The three companies have interestingly adopted very different approaches with their foldables – Huawei screen-out, Samsung screen-in, and Motorola folding a regular-shaped phone screen-in to form a square. Neat.

Huawei Mate X

Embattled following Trump’s sanctions, the Mate X (USD 2,400) has been a China-exclusive device, though plans are in place to bring it to Europe in the first quarter of 2020.

Richard Yu, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, told Frandroid that the Mate X will receive an update next year. It will sport an improved hinge, tougher display and faster components.

Compared to Samsung’s mechanism, Huawei’s Mate X puts less strain on the display with a less acute bend being on the outside of the phone. It also means that the phone, while folded, can display on both sides for added functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Speaking of the Motorola Razr 2019, Samsung seems to be headed in exactly that direction. Images on Chinese social media platform Weibo are showing what purports to be Samsung’s next foldable.

Much unlike the Galaxy Fold (and much like the Motorola Razr 2019), the new phone folds vertically like clamshells of yore. There’s Samsung’s characteristic hole-punch in the main screen for the selfie camera, and what seems to be a tiny external display next to the twin main cameras to show the time and date.

Reports are indicating that Samsung might be producing a more affordable foldable at around USD 845, although the similarly-styled Motorola Razr 2019 came in at USD 1,499.

Ian Ling
http://uncommontragedy.com
Ian is the resident Tech Monkey and Head of Content at VR Zone. His training in Economics and Political Science is at the basis of his love for journalism and storytelling. A photographer by passion, and an audiophile by obsession, Ian is captivated by all forms of tech that makes enthusiasts tick.

Related Articles

NewsSmartphones

Samsung now lists i515 Pogo Galaxy Nexus dock

AppleNewsSmartphonesTablets and E-Readers

Apple tipped to launch new iPad Pros & red iPhone 7 next month

AndroidAppleNewsSamsungSmartphones

Samsung loses quarterly market share, but still sells enough phones to beat Apple

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Read previous post:
VR Zone’s 2019 Christmas Gift Guide: Gadgets For Every Category & Budget﻿

The holiday season has beset us yet again - the endless jingle of Christmas tunes a constant reminder that we've...

Close