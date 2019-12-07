Recent News
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Home > Business > HP’s New Elite Dragonfly Launched: 24.5h Battery, 4G LTE Under 1kg
BusinessHPLaptopsNewsPersonal Technology

HP’s New Elite Dragonfly Launched: 24.5h Battery, 4G LTE Under 1kg

Ian Ling

HP has announced the availability of the Elite Dragonfly ultralight premium PC in Singapore. Targeted at on-the-go business professionals, the Elite Dragonfly delivers an ultra-long battery life, powerful performance and great connectivity in an ultra-light, ultra-portable package – the world’s lightest compact business convertible.

For mobility, the Elite Dragonfly’s convertible form-factor allows it to be folded to be utilised in laptop, tent, tablet and stand modes for flexibility in different use situations. It also comes with the HP Rechargeable Active Pen Gen3 for natural input.

Connectivity-wise, the Elite Dragonfly’s 4×4 LTE antenna array ensures productivity no matter the availability of Wi-Fi.

Security is a core concern for businesses and the Elite Dragonfly reflects that with a suite of features designed to safeguard against various attacks. HP Sure View Gen3 is an integrated keyboard-togglable privacy screen that prevents visual hacking.

Displaying image001.jpg

HP Sure Start Gen5 provides protection against firmware attacks with a self-healing BIOS. HP Sure Sense targets malware attacks with AI, and HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging safeguards user data for quicker restores.

HP has also made improvements to the sustainability of the manufacture of the Elite Dragonfly, which is the world’s first notebook built with ocean-bound plastics.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is available from SGD 2,699, and will come with carry-in warranty and 24/7 helpdesk support for 3 years. Customer service is available 24/7 and can be also accessed on WhatsApp.

Ian Ling
http://uncommontragedy.com
Ian is the resident Tech Monkey and Head of Content at VR Zone. His training in Economics and Political Science is at the basis of his love for journalism and storytelling. A photographer by passion, and an audiophile by obsession, Ian is captivated by all forms of tech that makes enthusiasts tick.

Related Articles

NewsTablets and E-Readers

HP plans to launch 64GB TouchPad in August

News

Qualcomm snatches 2,400 patents from HP’s mobile portfolio

CPU Coolers and FansLaptopsLenovoSolid State Drives

2-in-1 Convertible Laptop/Tablet Hybrids You Need (That Are Not Surface Devices)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Read previous post:
Creative Launches Sound Blaster G3 DAC Amp For Console Gamers

Creative Technology has announced the Sound Blaster G3, the latest in its Sound Blaster line of sound cards. Targetted at...

Close