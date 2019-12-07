HP’s New Elite Dragonfly Launched: 24.5h Battery, 4G LTE Under 1kg

86 SHARES Share Tweet

HP has announced the availability of the Elite Dragonfly ultralight premium PC in Singapore. Targeted at on-the-go business professionals, the Elite Dragonfly delivers an ultra-long battery life, powerful performance and great connectivity in an ultra-light, ultra-portable package – the world’s lightest compact business convertible.

For mobility, the Elite Dragonfly’s convertible form-factor allows it to be folded to be utilised in laptop, tent, tablet and stand modes for flexibility in different use situations. It also comes with the HP Rechargeable Active Pen Gen3 for natural input.

Connectivity-wise, the Elite Dragonfly’s 4×4 LTE antenna array ensures productivity no matter the availability of Wi-Fi.

Security is a core concern for businesses and the Elite Dragonfly reflects that with a suite of features designed to safeguard against various attacks. HP Sure View Gen3 is an integrated keyboard-togglable privacy screen that prevents visual hacking.

HP Sure Start Gen5 provides protection against firmware attacks with a self-healing BIOS. HP Sure Sense targets malware attacks with AI, and HP Sure Recover with Embedded Reimaging safeguards user data for quicker restores.

HP has also made improvements to the sustainability of the manufacture of the Elite Dragonfly, which is the world’s first notebook built with ocean-bound plastics.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is available from SGD 2,699, and will come with carry-in warranty and 24/7 helpdesk support for 3 years. Customer service is available 24/7 and can be also accessed on WhatsApp.