Google Launches Pixel 4A: Pixel 4A (5G) and Pixel 5 to Coming “this fall”

Google has just announced the launch of the new Pixel 4A. As the mid-range Pixel option, the Pixel 4A presents a cheaper option to the flagship Pixel 4 released last year.



With the Pixel 4A, Google is finally embracing the thin-bezel trend, with a bigger screen and a hole-punch front camera in place of a notch. The display is a 5.8” FHD+ screen, though it is a normal 60Hz screen instead of a high refresh rate one. The front camera is a standard 8MP selfie camera.



The Pixel 4A in Google’s signature knit fabric case.

Around the back is a single 12MP camera, just like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. It comes with all of Google’s usual software enhancements for its cameras, which has consistently produced some of the best photos, especially in low light.



On the inside, the Pixel 4A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, which comes below the Snapdragon 765G found in the OnePlus Nord, but is still a decent budget option. It is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.



The Pixel 4A also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back, with none of the facial recognition technology found on the Pixel 4. This is a welcome change considering the current COVID-19 situation, where wearing masks would render facial recognition technology useless.



As the Pixel 4A is replacing the Pixel 3A as the budget Pixel option, the Pixel 4A is priced to sell at 499SGD, and can be pre-ordered from today onwards from the Google Store, as well as Courts and Challenger. Stay tuned for our Pixel 4A review coming in the next few days!



Pixel 4A (5G) and Pixel 5



Google’s teaser for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A (5G)

Alongside the Pixel 4A, Google has also sprang a surprise by announcing both a 5G version of the Pixel 4A, as well as the Pixel 5.



While details are scarce, the Pixel 4A (5G) is expected to come with a slightly bigger screen than the Pixel 4A, in addition to 5G support. Some rumours also suggest that it may have a dual camera on the back instead of a single camera. As 5G networks are not expected to come to Singapore until the end of 2022, the Pixel 4A (5G) is unlikely to come to Singapore.



The Pixel 5, Google’s next flagship phone, was announced to be “coming this fall,” also with support for 5G networks. Google did not give away any details, but it did tease the image above. The phone on the left is Pixel 5, which judging by the specifications of the Pixel 4 is expected to be slightly smaller than the current Pixel 4A. Google said that the Pixel 5 would be launched in “the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia,” but we also expect the Pixel 5 to be available in Singapore at some point, though likely without 5G support.

