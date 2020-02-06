Fujifilm’s X100V Has New Lens, Tilt Screen & Weather-sealed Body

78 SHARES Share Tweet

Venerable street photography icon and the brand’s maiden X-series camera, the Fujifilm X100 has just received its latest update in the X100V. The film-inspired design, similar to its four predecessors belies the X100V’s modern updates including a whole new lens, borrowed from the Fujifilm X-Pro 3,

The all-new Fujifilm X100V. Image: Fujifilm

New Lens

Compact and bright, the fixed Fujinon 23mm f/2 lens of the X100 series remained unchanged throughout the X100’s last four iterations. It allowed the camera a versatile focal length ideal for street photography and to keep a wide aperture for artistic bokeh and for low-light situations – all in a body small enough to fit in a coat pocket or to take along in the smallest everyday pack.

The “newly developed” lens is specifically designed for the new X100V with the latest technology used for Fujinon still and cinema lenses. It maintains the same 23mm (35mm focal length full-frame equivalent) f/2 characteristics while doubling down on its negative tradeoffs.

Common complaints like the softness in subjects at close focus distances and in the corners have been corrected, alongside issues with distortion. This means that images deliver greater resolution, sharpness and contrast across the image without the need to stop down.

In addition to the new lens characteristics, a new ND filter with the lens enables the exposure to be decreased by 4 stops, up from three in the X100F.

The Fujifilm X100V in Black. Image: Fujifilm

New versions of the wide conversion lens (WCL-X100 II) and the tele-conversion lens (TCL X100 II) have been released that will work optimally with the new lens design, although the previous versions will still work on the X100V.

Features Borrowed From the X-Pro3

While the lens is a completely new design, the updated 26.1-megapixel X-Trans sensor on the X100V carries over from the recent X-Pro3, X-T3 and X-T30. It brings with it the same colour modes and film simulations, including a black-and-white mode that can be customised in terms of temperature, tint and “Grain Effect”.

It also sports the same improved hybrid viewfinder from the X-Pro3. Users have the choice of a 0.52x optical viewfinder, a 3.69M dot OLED electronic viewfinder and Electronic Range Finder mode that combines both experiences with a picture-in-picture view.

Focus capabilities match the X-Pro3 at -5EV, with the same sensor and same new quad-core X-Processor 4 on board.

Weather Sealing

Fujifilm claims dust and moisture resistance for the X100V, although it requires the use of the PRF-49 protection filter attached to the front of the camera using the adapter ring AR-X100, in order to protect the exposed gap on the circumference of the barrel of the lens.

Ergonomics

A new tilting screen will satisfy street photographers everywhere by making it easier to expand their creative repertoire, with overhead or low-angle shots made easier. The screen, that Fujifilm managed to shave down to sit flush against the camera’s rear, tilts up or down, but can not be flipped 180 degrees for selfies.

The rear of the X100V, showing the newly-designed flush tilt screen, missing D-pad and rearranged buttons. Image: Fujifilm

Other minor tweaks require rapt attention to notice. The sculpted handgrip has been redesigned, along with the ISO dial, which now pulls up with the click to be adjusted before pressing down to lock.

However, the build has been altered from a solid, professional magnesium alloy to a satin-coated aluminium shell. The D-pad button has also been removed, although some quick-access functionality can be regained with the touch-screen menu.

The ISO dial has been tweaked for easier operation. Image: Fujifilm

Video

The X100V has always been a stills-first camera, but the video has been improved such that it makes for a doable back-up system in a pinch. It sports a 2.5mm mic jack, a USB-C port that can double up to plug in your headphones, along with a mini HDMI port that is essential to access a 10-bit 4:2:2 signal via an external recorder.

It supports 4K recording at up to 30fps, along with 1080p at 120fps for slow motion.

The Fujifilm X100V launches at the end of February from USD 1,399. Local pricing and availability in Singapore have yet to be announced.