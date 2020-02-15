62 SHARES Share Tweet

Two years after their first entry into the mirrorless full-frame category with its EOS R, Canon has announced the EOS R5 alongside additional mirrorless lenses. With this update, Canon resolves a slew of complaints that bugged the EOS R and EOS RP.

The Canon EOS R5 with RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM. Image: Canon

EOS R5 finally brings IBIS to Canon’s full frame mirrorless cameras

The biggest drawback to previous EOS R mirrorless cameras was the lack of in-body image stabilisation (IBIS). Compared to Sony, the long-standing mirrorless hegemon, this was a glaring omission for videographers and photographers who demand low-light performance. However, Canon has yet to indicate the efficacy of the EOS R5’s IBIS.

8K Video on the Canon EOS R5

Another disappointment on Canon’s prior EOS R-series full-frame mirrorless cameras was the heavy sensor crop when capturing 4K. With the EOS R5, Canon not only eliminates this pain point, but empowers its latest R-series camera with 8K video capture capabilities.

Canon’s EOS R5 finally packs dual card slots

In their bid to manufacture the perfect mirrorless camera, Fujifilm, Nikon and Canon had all encountered the same pitfall and backlash: a single memory card slot.

A single card slot meant that a single card failure would spell complete disaster, and also meant that photographers immediately considered cameras like the EOS R, X-T1 and Z6 more appropriate for consumers.

The dual memory card slots on the EOS R5 lends credibility to its claim as a professional camera, and will put professionals at ease by allowing for real-time back-ups.

12 FPS continuous shooting on the Canon EOS R5

With an effective maximum continuous shooting speed of 5fps on the Canon EOS R, it only served to further detract from its professional pedigree. Disciplines like sport, action and wildlife photography that demand fast capture rates struggled to accept Canon’s EOS R line.

Running laps around its predecessors is the EOS R5, which boasts a whopping 12fps continuous shooting speed with mechanical shutter, and 20fps with its electronic shutter.

Additional Canon RF mount lenses DSLR and other products

Announced alongside the EOS R5 was the development of 9 RF lenses and optical modifiers slated for launch this year in 2020. This includes the RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM – the company’s smallest and lightest RF zoom lens to date.

For those who prefer hanging on to their bulkier, more mechanical DSLRs, Canon has also announced the affordable EOS 850D. It boasts improved autofocus and tracking capabilities, along with a 4K time-lapse movie function.

The Canon EOS 850D DSLR. Image: Canon

The company also announced the Selphy Square QX10, which produces square prints from a palm-sized square form factor that is also water resistant and dirt-proof.

More information will be released by the company at Japan’s CP+ camera show that begins 27th February later this year in 2020. Local pricing and availability to follow.