Creative Launches Sound Blaster G3 DAC Amp For Console Gamers

Creative Technology has announced the Sound Blaster G3, the latest in its Sound Blaster line of sound cards. Targetted at console gamers, the Sound Blaster G3 will work directly without drivers or workarounds on PS4 and Nintendo Switch for the first time, while retaining compatibility with both PC and Mac platforms.

The Sound Blaster G3 is Creative’s first sound card targetted at gaming consoles. Image: Creative Technology

To this end, the Sound Blaster G3 is self-containing in a 32-gram enclosure that can fit in the palm of your hand. It is powered and connected via attached USB-C, and comes included with a USB-A adapter.

A powerful DAC Amp at its core, the G3 delivers more than sufficient power and performance for gamers. It delivers hi-definition 24-bit audio at 100 dB DNR, and is able to drive headphones of up to 300 ohms of impedance. It supports up to 7.1 surround sound sound virtualisation when connected to a PC or Mac via discrete 7.1 channel input.

The Sound Blaster G3 retains compatibility with PC and Mac platforms. Image: Creative Technology

Processed on board with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine, gamers also have the ability to mix game audio and chat volume independently with an easy-to-operate control wheel. Different EQ profiles optimised for various gaming titles are available, including Fortnight, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Overwatch.

With the explosion of popularity in mobile first person shooter (FPS) titles, the Sound Blaster G3 also features a custom-tuned Footsteps Enhancer that can help gamers gain an advantage over their opponents in critical situations.

Despite its small footprint, the Sound Blaster G3 offers convenient controls on the sides. More advanced tweaks can be made via the Sound Blaster Command mobile app for iOS and Android. Connected via Bluetooth, gamers can adjust settings readily as if via remote control.

The Creative Sound Blaster G3 is available at SGD 79 and is available at creative.com. For more information, click here.