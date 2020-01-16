Recent News
Friday, January 17, 2020
Bose To Shutter All 119 Retail Stores In North America, Europe, Japan, Australia

Ian Ling

Massachusetts-based upscale audio manufacturer Bose has announced plans to permanently shut down brick-and-mortar stores in Australia, Europe, Japan and North America.

Most widely known for its popular QC-series of noise cancelling headphones, Bose has also eked out a solid reputation for hi-fi audio components like CD players and speakers. More recently, its line-up included portable speakers, smart speakers, and even audio-enabled sunglasses.

Not publicly listed, Bose has indicated its move to shutter all 119 retail outlets in the aforementioned regions was based on the “dramatic shift to online shopping in specific markets”.

Bose insists that the exact number of employees laid off or otherwise affected by this move “will remain private”, although “outplacement assistance and severance” will be provided to the employees affected by this move.

130 physical stores will remain in Greater China and the United Arab Emirates, with a few additional outlets in the rest of Asia, including India, Southeast Asia and South Korea.

