117 SHARES Share Tweet

Asus ZenBook 2020 launch

Amidst a major move away from Intel by Apple and HP, Asus has just unveiled a new range of top-tier ZenBook laptops that sport the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors. Along with sweeping upgrades is WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and the latest integrated and discrete graphics to boot.

But among the improvements are some interesting changes: a new antibacterial keyboard and noise-cancelling tech for clearer teleconferencing. But also noteworthy is the startling lack of a 3.5mm jack on the ultraportable convertible ZenBook Flip S.

Asus ZenBook Flip S

The first Asus laptop to be certified by Intel Evo standards, the ZenBook Flip maximises its NanoEdge 4K OLED HDR touchscreen to deliver a tip-top visual experience while preserving battery efficiency. It’s also certified by Pantone and VESA to be colour-accurate and has 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage.

True to its monicker, the ZenBook Flip S sports a 360º ErgoLight hinge that allows users to view media in either laptop, tablet, stand or tent modes.

With 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, the Flip S also comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD. For IO, there’s a full-sized HDMI port in addition to two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C and a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 A-type port. It does lack a 3.5mm jack, although the laptop comes with an included dongle if you require it.

Price: SGD 2,498

Availability: Immediately

Get the ZenBook Flip S UX371EA

Asus ZenBook 14 ScreenPad

Making a comeback is ScreenPad, Asus’s answer to multi-screen multitasking on the go. The additional display on the touchpad augments the laptop’s 14-inch FHD display, which is powered by Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics – the manufacturer’s new generation of Turing-based graphics processors.

The ZenBook 14 ScreenPad also boasts additional IO in the form of a microSD card reader that will come in handy for creatives.

As a sign of the times, all three models sport noise-cancelling ClearVoice technology for clearer conferencing and Asus BacGuard antibacterial treatment to reduce the spread of harmful bacteria.

Price: SGD 2,198

Availability: 11th December 2020

Get the ZenBook 14 Screenpad UX435EG

Asus ZenBook 14 Ultralight

The ultralight of the range, the ZenBook 14 Ultralight packs in the top-notch features of the 2020 ZenBook lineup in an ultra-compact form factor. Coming in under a kilogramme at 995g, and with an ultraslim 14.9mm profile, its NanoEdge display also delivers an immersive viewing experience with slim bezels on all four sides.

Added functionality in the form of Asus NumberPad 2.0 makes it easy for data entry, while it packs the same top-notch 11th Gen Intel Core processor and discrete Nvidia MX450 graphics.

Price: SGD 2,398

Availability: 4th December 2020

Get the ZenBook 14 Ultralight UX435EGL