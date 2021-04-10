Asus ROG Phone 5 Might Be The Best Android Phone In Singapore For 2021 – And Has Decent Cameras

148 SHARES Share Tweet

Asus ROG Phone 5 Singapore launch

All’s fair in love, war … and smartphones, it seems. But launched relatively quietly just days ago in Singapore, the Asus ROG Phone 5 (SGD 1,499) comes as close to scoring a clean slate of wins as far as smartphones are concerned. From a top-notch display and state-of-the-art processors to a beefy battery and a spate of unique features.

Headline features: processor, performance & aesthetics

Sporting a top-tier Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and 18GB of latest-gen LPDDR5 RAM(ROG Phone 5 Ultimate only), the Asus ROG Phone 5 like ROG Phone models before it uses nifty tricks to squeeze extra performance out of its components. A revamped 3D Vapor Chamber that features graphite sheets for heat conductivity works alongside an extraneous AeroActive Cooler 5 – a fan with an improved design that reduces CPU temperatures by up to 10ºC.

Couple that with a massive 6,000mAh battery and fast 65W charging, and you’ll have a reliable gadget that will last you through the toughest of days, even with intermittent gaming.

The display is one of the most important features in a smartphone – its the main way you’ll be interacting with your device, and the 144Hz refresh rate display and 1ms response rate clearly place it a cut above the competition.

Those features alone make the Asus ROG Phone 5 one of the top picks when it comes to Android phones available in Singapore. Pairing a massive battery, top-notch processor and remarkable display, the ROG phone at about S$1.5K trumps most flagship smartphones – both Android and iOS.

But when it comes to aesthetics, you can expect a tempered approach to their previous, bolder designs. Apart from angular elements and striking highlights, the Ultimate and Pro versions of the ROG Phone 5 also has ROG Vision – a small PMOLED screen that displays preset content you’re able to input from the Armoury Crate app.

You’re also able to customise the animations to display when the screen is on, when the phone is charging, or a few other scenarios.

Specialised gaming features

Where it widens its lead is in terms of specialised features that mark it out to be a must-have among mobile gaming enthusiasts and power users alike. Its unique AirTrigger function makes a return with AirTrigger 5, which adds a L2/R2 controller on the back of the phone – just like regular console controllers. This promises a solid improvement especially for those who regularly play first person shooters.

The super-smooth 144Hz display is boosted with 300Hz touch sampling for improved responsiveness, along with a colour accurate palette that boosts non-HDR visuals with HDR-like quality.

Image: Asus

Gaming can be especially intensive on power – and the Asus ROG Phone 5 considers intensive gaming scenarios by allowing forBypass Charging. This directly runs the phone on mains power to avoid cycling the battery to reduce wear-and-tear, while also reducing the overall temperature of the phone for better performance.

It’s also one of the last phones to embrace the 3.5mm jack – and embrace it fully it does: with an ESS DAC renown among audiophiles to improve your audio experience.

Drawbacks and limitations

Even for phones worth more than SGD 1,499, users can expect a handful of limitations. For the Asus ROG Phone 5, this happens to be concentrated mainly in terms of camera performance. But its camera performance, according to early reviews, remains flagship-worthy.

A triple-camera system gives you a standard, macro and ultrawide – but as with most phones, you can expect limited performance on the secondary macro, ultrawide and selfie lenses.

Image: Asus

But while the phone excels in terms of software and performance, there’s some lacking when it comes to build quality. Fit and finish appears fine, but there’s been some indication – in the form of JerryRigsEverything – that the phone has a weak spot when bent lengthwise.

The lowdown

Starting at $1,499, the Asus ROG Phone ticks the main boxes for the main features of flagship smartphones; its camera performance will satisfy most hobbyists even. The build quality might be a tiny bit of a drawback, only affecting those who use their devices in especially rough ways, but the software with Zen UI also presents a marked improvement in terms of minimalism and user experience.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is now available for preorder till 22nd April. It comes in standard, Pro and Ultimate variants and begins at $1,499, and can be found on the preorder portal. Thereafter, you’ll be able to obtain it from the Asus Online Store.