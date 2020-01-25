ASUS Launches World’s First 280Hz FHD Monitor In Singapore

70 SHARES Share Tweet

At 280Hz, the TUF Gaming VG279QM is now available in Singapore at an MSRP of SGD 589. The monitor was announced alongside the 280Hz-capable TUF Gaming VG259QM and the 170Hz ROG Strix XG279Q in December last year.

The first in the world to deliver refresh rates of up to 280Hz at FHD resolution, the TUF Gaming monitors cover 99% of the sRGB gamut, the ROG Strix XG279Q at 95% DCI-P3.

All three monitors announced last year deliver an exceptional 1000:1 contrast ratio, along with Asus FastIPS technology to deliver 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.

Proprietary Asus ELMB Sync technology works together with Nvidia’s G-Sync to eliminate blur, ghosting and tearing for tack-sharp in-game visuals.

With the proliferation of HDR as a format, the three devices are also all DisplayHDR 400 certified.

Pricing and launch details of the remaining two monitors, the 280Hz Asus TUF Gaming VG259QM and the 170Hz ROG Strix XG279Q have yet to be announced.