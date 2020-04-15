117 SHARES Share Tweet

Second-generation iPhone SE Singapore price & launch

Four years after the iPhone SE was launched in 2016, Apple has followed up its budget smartphone line with the second-generation iPhone SE, which comes to Singapore priced at SGD 649.

Flexing the same A13 Bionic chipset used on the flagship iPhone 11 Pro, the 2020 iPhone SE sports a similar design to the iPhones 6-8. A curved, brushed “aerospace-grade” aluminium band runs around the edge, while a glass back allows for Qi wireless charging.

It will feature an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it can resist depths of 1 metre for up to 30 minutes.

Display

It will feature a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone, that will support Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback for users to make the most of compatible content. With its design throwback comes the iconic Home button that makes a comeback alongside TouchID.

Although its single camera is an anomaly is a decidedly multi-camera world, the A13 will enable portrait mode just like on the iPhone XR, along with Smart HDR and 4K 60fps video recording.

iOS 13

The latest iOS 13 updates will also make the second-generation iPhone SE even more user-oriented. QuickTake allows for quick switching between stills and video modes, while improved Maps, Photos and a system-wide Dark Mode will take the experience to another level.

Pricing and availability of the second-generation iPhone SE (2020)

Available in Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED, the second-generation iPhone SE (2020) will start at SGD 649 and will be available for preorder from the Apple Store from 8:00 pm on Friday, April 17. Worldwide availability will begin the week after on April 24.

(PRODUCT)RED proceeds directed to COVID-19 response

Some proceeds of the (PRODUCT)RED fund, which has traditionally been channelled toward the global HIV response, will be also directed to Global Fund’s newly-established COVID-19 Response.