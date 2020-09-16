Apple Watch Series 6 launch
Starting at SGD 599, the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 6 packs additional sensors, a brighter screen and a host of other health- and user-oriented features.
New Blood Oxygen Sensor and Always-on Altimeter
The two main improvements over the Series 5 is the all-new Blood Oxygen sensor, along with the Always-on Altimeter.
With the Apple Watch Series 6, bright red and infrared LEDs work with the new sensors to detect blood-oxygen saturation or SpO2 in 15 seconds for a more holistic overview of your health. From sleep apnea to fitness, it works together with the altimeter to take into consideration your elevation as you take the readings.
The just like the Series 5 with the compass function, the new Apple Watch now features an always-on altimeter to keep track of your altitude for more accurate fitness tracking.
New watch faces, designs and bands
Apple Watch Series 6 adds a whopping 7 new watch faces: Stripes, which allows you to customise bands of colour across your display to show your support for a sports team, a new Geoff McFetridge collaboration face that features minimalist faces, and a Chronograph Pro face with advanced tachymeter readouts.
The new Apple Watch will also feature a new GMT face with a duo-tone bezel reminiscent of Rolex’s iconic GMT watches, a new Count Up face for easy timing, a customisable Memoji face, and a Typograph face with 3 different looks and multiple fonts and numbering styles.
The Apple Watch will be available in a new Blue aluminium case, an updated polished stainless steel Gold case, a new stainless steel Graphite, and for the first time, a Product(Red) Apple Watch.
The new Solo Loop band on the Apple Watch eschews buckles, clasps and overlapping parts and is made of stretchable silicone for a comfortable fit. Available in 7 colours, it’s also available in 5 Braided Solo Loop colours, made from recycled yarn and silicone threads. These accompany the new Leather Link band with no loopback or clasp.
Apple Watch SE ($419)
30% cheaper than the Series 6, Apple Watch SE sports the same large display, and comes in Cellular model ideal for kids that doesn’t need a phone.
It sports the same Altimeter, Compass and other orienteering sensors as Series 6, and will support fall detection making for an ideal gadget for the elderly.