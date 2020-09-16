125 SHARES Share Tweet

Apple Watch Series 6 launch

Starting at SGD 599, the highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 6 packs additional sensors, a brighter screen and a host of other health- and user-oriented features.

New Blood Oxygen Sensor and Always-on Altimeter

The two main improvements over the Series 5 is the all-new Blood Oxygen sensor, along with the Always-on Altimeter.

Blood Oxygen app. Image: Apple



With the Apple Watch Series 6, bright red and infrared LEDs work with the new sensors to detect blood-oxygen saturation or SpO2 in 15 seconds for a more holistic overview of your health. From sleep apnea to fitness, it works together with the altimeter to take into consideration your elevation as you take the readings.

Altimeter. Image: Apple

The just like the Series 5 with the compass function, the new Apple Watch now features an always-on altimeter to keep track of your altitude for more accurate fitness tracking.

New watch faces, designs and bands

Apple Watch Series 6 adds a whopping 7 new watch faces: Stripes, which allows you to customise bands of colour across your display to show your support for a sports team, a new Geoff McFetridge collaboration face that features minimalist faces, and a Chronograph Pro face with advanced tachymeter readouts.

From left to right: the Stripes face, Geoff McFetridge collaboration face, Chronograph Pro face, GMT face, Count Up face, Memoji face and Typograph face. Image: Apple



The new Apple Watch will also feature a new GMT face with a duo-tone bezel reminiscent of Rolex’s iconic GMT watches, a new Count Up face for easy timing, a customisable Memoji face, and a Typograph face with 3 different looks and multiple fonts and numbering styles.

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 in Product(Red). Image: Apple

The Apple Watch will be available in a new Blue aluminium case, an updated polished stainless steel Gold case, a new stainless steel Graphite, and for the first time, a Product(Red) Apple Watch.

Braided Solo Loop bands. Image: Apple

The new Solo Loop band on the Apple Watch eschews buckles, clasps and overlapping parts and is made of stretchable silicone for a comfortable fit. Available in 7 colours, it’s also available in 5 Braided Solo Loop colours, made from recycled yarn and silicone threads. These accompany the new Leather Link band with no loopback or clasp.

Apple Watch SE ($419)

30% cheaper than the Series 6, Apple Watch SE sports the same large display, and comes in Cellular model ideal for kids that doesn’t need a phone.

It sports the same Altimeter, Compass and other orienteering sensors as Series 6, and will support fall detection making for an ideal gadget for the elderly.