Apple Updates iMac Lineup: First Mac to Feature a 1080p Camera

86 SHARES Share Tweet

Apple has just announced updates to its entire iMac lineup, including the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs, as well as the iMac Pro. All the changes come under the hood, with exterior appearance staying unchanged for all three models.



27-inch iMac



The 21.5-inch iMac is on the left, and the 27-inch iMac on the right.

Most of the changes are coming to the 27-inch iMac.



The new 27-inch iMac will now come with Intel’s 10th generation Comet Lake processors, with 6, 8 or 10 cores depending on configuration. Apple promises an up to 65% increase in processor performance for professional workloads, such as video or audio editing. Memory capacity has also been doubled, with the iMac now supporting up to 128GB of RAM.



Apple has also updated the graphics card in the 27-inch iMac to the latest generation RDNA graphics cards from AMD. The entry-level 27-inch iMac will now come with a Radeon Pro 5300 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, which will be upgradable up to a Radeon Pro 5700 XT with 16GB of GDDR6 memory.



For the first time, Apple will also be bringing its T2 Security Chip to its iMac. The T2’s storage controller will allow for on-the-fly encryption of user data stored on the iMac, which now come standard with SSDs across the entire lineup.



There is now also a new 5K display option, which will come with 500-nits of brightness, support for P3 wide colour gamut, and Apple’s True Tone technology. Like on the Pro Display XDR, Apple is also offering nano-texture glass as an option, which would reduce the display’s reflectivity and improve colour reproduction and accuracy.



Last but not least, Apple is also upgrading the webcam in the iMac to a 1080p one, the first in Apple’s Mac lineup. In the age of working from home, a better webcam is certainly a welcome change, and one that is long overdue.



Pricing for the 27-inch iMac starts at 2599SGD, and is available now for pre-order from Apple’s online store. It will start shipping and be available at select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Retailers later this week.



21.5-inch iMac



Apple is also making small changes to its 21.5-inch iMac lineup. While processor, RAM, and other configuration options remain unchanged, the 21.5-inch iMac will now come standard with SSDs across the lineup, just like the 27-inch iMac.



The 21.5-inch iMac is available from 1598SGD onwards, and can be ordered from Apple’s online store. It will be available at some Apple Store locations and Authorised Retailers later this week as well.



iMac Pro



The iMac Pro now comes with Intel’s latest 10th generation Xeon processor, with up to 18 cores and up to 256GB of ECC memory, and a 27-inch Retina 5K display.



Apple’s iMac Pro starts at 7188SGD, and availability follows that of the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs.

