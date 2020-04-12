Recent News
Monday, April 13, 2020
Apple TV+ Makes Some Shows Free: Catch Hailee Steinfeld In Dickinson & M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant

Ian Ling

Watch Apple TV+ for free

If you’re staying at home due to the COVID-19 Circuit Breaker measures in Singapore or a lockdown somewhere else, the weeks ahead would be infinitely easier to endure with a video streaming service or two to tide you through.

Hailee Steinfeld in Dickinson, available for free on Apple TV+ in Singapore.
Hailee Steinfeld stars as Emily Dickinson in the eponymous show about the poet. Image: Apple

Good thing then that Apple TV+ has made some of its original programmes free to watch in over 100 countries, but for a limited time. Previously, Apple had bundled the service for free with a purchase of an eligible new Apple device.

Accessible via the Apple TV+ app on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV+, you can expect to catch top titles like M. Night Shyamalan‘s psychological thriller, Servant, and Dickinson, a historical comedy where actress Hailee Steinfeld stars as the eponymous poet, Emily Dickinson.

Also available is For All Mankind, a thrilling sci-fi drama set in an alternate universe where the USSR had trounced the US in sending the first humans on the Moon.

Other shows that will be available for free include:

  • Helpsters
  • Ghostwriter
  • Little America
  • Snoopy in Space
  • The Elephant Queen

The Apple TV+ service first launched in September last year with high-profile tie-ins with Oprah for her very own show, Oprah’s Book Club, Jason Mamoa in the post-apocalyptic See, and Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show.

